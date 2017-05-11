Honor the Late Cory Monteith's Birthday with a Look Back at His Sweetest Moments with Lea Michele

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
May 11, 2017 @ 7:45 am

Today would have been Cory Monteith's 35th birthday, if not for The Glee star's untimely death in July 2013 from an accidental overdose. While the actor was candid about battling his demons, publicly announcing a rehab stay in March of 2013, his fans knew him only as the kind, musically-inclined character Finn on Ryan Murphy’s hit TV show.

Monteith’s on-screen romance with co-star Lea Michele spilled over into real-life as he became one half of a TV power couple. The adorable duo showed off their off-screen love on the red carpet, in stadium seats, and even on jet-setting adventures.

On the third anniversary of his death, the Glee actress shared a heartbreaking tribute to Monteith. "We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together... But the memories... they're the best of my life," Michele captioned an Instagram photo of Monteith walking along a rocky shoreline towards the ocean. "Love you, Cory," she added with a heart emoji.

On what would be the late star’s birthday, take a look back at his cutest moments with the girl that he might have grown old with.

1 of 15 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

At the 12th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

In one of the last sightings of the couple before Monteith's death, the duo looked cozy at a 2013 charity dinner.

2 of 15 Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

At a Stanley Cup Playoff Game

Michele and Monteith smiled as they took in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in Vancouver in 2013.

3 of 15 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

At a hockey game in L.A.

The couple laughed and smiled at a hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings at L.A.'s Staples Center.

4 of 15 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

At JFK airport

The duo was all smiles in matching denim in N.Y.C.'s JFK airport in March of 2013.

5 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At the PaleyFest Icon Award presentation

Monteith held on tight to his stunning girlfriend on the PaleyFest red carpet in Beverly Hills.

6 of 15 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

At the 2013 SAG Awards

Michele stunned in a bright pink dress and ombré locks with her hunky man by her side at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

7 of 15 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At LAX airport

The couple couldn't look happier as they touched down in L.A., hand-in-hand.

8 of 15 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

At the L.A. premiere of American Horror Story: Asylum

The duo looked totally in sync in coordinating black ensembles at the premiere for Glee writer Ryan Murphy's latest project.

9 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the 2012 Do Something Awards

The couple was so in love on the awards show red carpet in Santa Monica.

10 of 15 Michel Dufour/WireImage

At Paris Fashion Week

Monteith and Michele looked picture-perfect at the Versace Haute-Couture Show in July 2012.

11 of 15 ANDERSON/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In N.Y.C.

The duo indulged in some retail therapy in N.Y.C. in May 2012.

12 of 15 James Devaney/WireImage

At Madison Square Garden

Michele and Monteith shared a kiss in the stands of a hockey playoff game in N.Y.C.

13 of 15 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

At the InStyle Golden Globe Awards After-Party

Michele radiated in a shimmery gown with her boyfriend and Glee co-star by her side at the 2012 Golden Globes.

14 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the 2012 People's Choice Awards

Monteith was a proud boyfriend at the People's Choice Awards, where Michele took home the trophy for "Favorite TV Comedy Actress."

15 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On the Glee set

The Glee stars-turned-IRL-couple looked cozy at Glee's 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios in 2011.

