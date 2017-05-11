Honor the Late Cory Monteith's Birthday with a Look Back at His Sweetest Moments with Lea Michele

Today would have been Cory Monteith's 35th birthday, if not for The Glee star's untimely death in July 2013 from an accidental overdose. While the actor was candid about battling his demons, publicly announcing a rehab stay in March of 2013, his fans knew him only as the kind, musically-inclined character Finn on Ryan Murphy’s hit TV show.

Monteith’s on-screen romance with co-star Lea Michele spilled over into real-life as he became one half of a TV power couple. The adorable duo showed off their off-screen love on the red carpet, in stadium seats, and even on jet-setting adventures.

On the third anniversary of his death, the Glee actress shared a heartbreaking tribute to Monteith. "We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together... But the memories... they're the best of my life," Michele captioned an Instagram photo of Monteith walking along a rocky shoreline towards the ocean. "Love you, Cory," she added with a heart emoji.

On what would be the late star’s birthday, take a look back at his cutest moments with the girl that he might have grown old with.