Here's How Miss Golden Globe 2016, Corinne Foxx, Prepared for Her Big Night

On Tuesday night in West Hollywood, stars like Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Silverman, and Jason Segel marched into indoor-outdoor cocktail bar Ysabel to celebrate InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s crowning of Miss Golden Globe 2016. Jamie Foxx’s beautiful daughter, Corinne Foxx, took home the accolade, and the young actress and University of Southern California student truly impressed.

Inside the party, the younger Foxx not only met big-name celebrities, but also nailed the acceptance speech she had rehearsed for days. And while the celebration was a hit, the talent’s killer ensemble and radiant beauty look took hours to finalize. She even began preparing the night before. “I forced myself to go to bed earlier, but I was lying in bed for about two hours, tossing and turning because I was just so excited,” she tells InStyle. Proving to be quite studious, the wide-eyed star also managed to make it to her marketing research class the following morning. “It ended at noon and then I started hair and makeup and all the fun stuff, so I had very little time.”

