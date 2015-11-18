Here's How Miss Golden Globe 2016, Corinne Foxx, Prepared for Her Big Night

On Tuesday night in West Hollywood, stars like Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Silverman, and Jason Segel marched into indoor-outdoor cocktail bar Ysabel to celebrate InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s crowning of Miss Golden Globe 2016. Jamie Foxx’s beautiful daughter, Corinne Foxx, took home the accolade, and the young actress and University of Southern California student truly impressed.

Inside the party, the younger Foxx not only met big-name celebrities, but also nailed the acceptance speech she had rehearsed for days. And while the celebration was a hit, the talent’s killer ensemble and radiant beauty look took hours to finalize. She even began preparing the night before. “I forced myself to go to bed earlier, but I was lying in bed for about two hours, tossing and turning because I was just so excited,” she tells InStyle. Proving to be quite studious, the wide-eyed star also managed to make it to her marketing research class the following morning. “It ended at noon and then I started hair and makeup and all the fun stuff, so I had very little time.”

Scroll down to see how else Foxx prepared for the unforgettable evening.

A RADIANT GLOW 

Foxx kicked off her afternoon with a two-hour glam session. “I’m always trying to go as natural as I can because it’s my style. We just went with something that matched the romper and was fresh and clean. I love the way it turned out,” she says of her beauty look. To achieve her glow, the newly crowned star opted for L’Oréal Paris’s True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($13; ulta.com) and the brand’s Infallible Eye Liner ($9; ulta.com).

SHOES FIRST

The 21-year-old beauty stunned in a black lace romper, but piecing together the right outfit was no easy feat. “I wanted something that was romantic, but still classy,” she says. “It’s a party, so it needed to be fun, but respectful. The romper and shoes kind of met all the criteria. I put it on and loved it. It just all-around worked.” Mission accomplished.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT 

“I brought my best friend with me and in the car ride I was just preparing for my speech. I was preparing it and going over it 100 times because I was so nervous!” she tells InStyle. So how did it feel to be honored? Foxx says she was home when she received the news and couldn’t hide her excitement. “I immediately started jumping up and down and screaming. I was so happy! I had to keep it a secret until yesterday, so for three weeks I’ve been holding this secret in—I’m such a bad secret keeper.”

A RED CARPET PRO

“My BFF snuck a secret photo of me on the red carpet,” Foxx says. “When my dad found out, obviously he was super excited, but really what he told me was to be confident and to be humble and to just really embrace this moment because it’s once in a lifetime. I’m never going to be Miss Golden Globe again!” So did she ever imagine she’d receive the title? “I consider myself a fairly normal girl. I go to school, I get my work done, and so to be doing this kind of extravagant thing right now is mind blowing—a dream come true.”

THE PASSING OF THE TORCH

Miss Golden Globe 2015, Greer Grammer, shared an adorable moment with Foxx. “She gave me some tips for the big night. Tip: ‘Don’t drink a lot of water before the show because there’s only one break,’” she says.

 

STAR STRUCK

“I met O’Shea Jackson and we got pictures together. He’s so nice and he did a great job in Straight Outta Compton. That was cool!” she adds. “It was a star-studded event and I had really no idea who was going to be there beforehand. There were so many people who were there and I was so excited. I was like, ‘Oh my god, everyone came to my party!'”

NEW FRIENDS

Foxx mingled with her “new friend” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “He’s so kind and he was so great to me,” she says. “The whole night was just absolutely fantastic. It was kind of a night about me, so it was all around so much fun.”

TIME FOR THE INSTAGRAM SHOT

Foxx made sure to snap plenty of memorable photos throughout the night. “My best friend was with me for the night and she took 700 to 800 photos. She did not stop snapping away, so in the car we first went through them all,” she admits. “I kind of narrowed it down to just some that were really representative of the night and were kind of the highlight.” The best part? “I think I was most excited to see this wall with my name on it”

THAT’S A WRAP!

So what does a newly crowned Miss Golden Globe do once the party’s over? “[I] took off my shoes and ate a lot of chips because I was hungry,” she says. “I ate a little but, but I was so excited I kind of forgot to eat. I took my shoes off and I basically almost fell asleep with my makeup on.” 

