The Complete History of Celebrities Thirsting Over Justin Trudeau

Andrew Chin/Getty
Isabel Jones
Apr 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

Justin Trudeau: Prime Minister of Canada, devoted husband, father, and ultimate object of affection for women (and men) worldwide—some of them wildly famous.

The widespread thirst for PM Trudeau is nothing new. The Internet has been taking note of it for some time now:

So has the media:

But lately, Trudeau-mania has reached an all-time high, making the phenomenon unable to ignore or deny (ahem, Kate Middleton). After some in-depth research, we’ve concluded that every person who comes across the charming politician cannot help but swoon.

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

With those dreamy blue eyes, adorable dimples, and innate Canadian-ness, who wouldn’t fall under the Prime Minister’s spell?

I mean…

We get it, everyone. Not even Emma Watson could keep herself in check when exposed to such charm. It’s unavoidable.

If you weren’t already on the fence about moving to Canada, JT should be enough to get you (and all of us) there. Who’s looking forward to having fair health insurance and maple syrup-soaked everything?

While you plan your move, feast your eyes on these unapologetically enamored celebs.

1 of 13 REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II

Look at that smile—he's not even a corgi! 

2 of 13 STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty

Emmanuel Macron

The French President and Canadian Prime Minister met at the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 in Sicily on Friday, wherein Macron found himself powerless to Trudeau's charms. P.S.: Are they wearing the same shoes?

3 of 13 Michele Tantussi/Anadolu Agency

Angela Merkel

The German Chancellor seems to be a bit smitten.

4 of 13 EmmaWatson/Facebook

Emma Watson

He's funny, too!

5 of 13 Olivier Douliery/Pool

Barack Obama

"Would you look at that body language? Legs crossed towards each other..." We hope Joe doesn't get jealous!

6 of 13 Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II ... Again! 

Trudeau's so nice, even Queen Elizabeth couldn't help but smile twice. 

7 of 13 Andrew Chin/Getty

Kate Middleton

Confident Kate couldn't deal with seeing J.T. in the flesh. This moment could've been rather awkward for Prince William, an innocent observer, but something tells us he understands. 

8 of 13 Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William

Maybe it's a royal thing?

9 of 13 Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry

Me and you and you and me
No matter how they toss the dice, it had to be
The only one for me is you, and you for me
So happy together

10 of 13 Mario Tama/Getty

Paul Ryan

Tell me another, Justin... 

11 of 13 Chris Roussakis/AFP

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Former President Barack Obama

Fellas, fellas... there's enough Justin to go around!

12 of 13 Geoff Robins/AFP

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Aww, it's Trudeau's actual wife!
13 of 13 JustinTrudeau/Twitter

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue 

Not even these panda cubs could resist J.T.'s Canadian hospitality. 

