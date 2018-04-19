The Complete History of Celebrities Thirsting Over Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau: Prime Minister of Canada, devoted husband, father, and ultimate object of affection for women (and men) worldwide—some of them wildly famous.

The widespread thirst for PM Trudeau is nothing new. The Internet has been taking note of it for some time now:

Imagine Justin watching you walk down the isle 😳😍🙌🏼 #DaddyTrudeau pic.twitter.com/nbd9VkpRuw — Sarah (@kygstan) October 20, 2015

So has the media:

NY Mag's The Cut interactive Justin Trudeau paper doll is sure popular https://t.co/P1kLFMt2KR pic.twitter.com/PxDphEtcxa — Andrea Bellemare (@andreabellemare) November 6, 2015

But lately, Trudeau-mania has reached an all-time high, making the phenomenon unable to ignore or deny (ahem, Kate Middleton). After some in-depth research, we’ve concluded that every person who comes across the charming politician cannot help but swoon.

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

With those dreamy blue eyes, adorable dimples, and innate Canadian-ness, who wouldn’t fall under the Prime Minister’s spell?

I mean…

Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Prince Eric? pic.twitter.com/yd21ycPsLM — Lex (@FitBeforeThin) October 23, 2015

Announcement: The new PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau looks like the Statue of David. You heard it here first folks! pic.twitter.com/xZEZQysLnU — I Am Logan Square (@IAmLoganSquare) October 21, 2015

Young Justin Trudeau looks like Jared Leto and Jon Snow had a baby. A super hot baby. Go Canada. pic.twitter.com/akG6UOJvhS — Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) October 21, 2015

We get it, everyone. Not even Emma Watson could keep herself in check when exposed to such charm. It’s unavoidable.

If you weren’t already on the fence about moving to Canada, JT should be enough to get you (and all of us) there. Who’s looking forward to having fair health insurance and maple syrup-soaked everything?

While you plan your move, feast your eyes on these unapologetically enamored celebs.