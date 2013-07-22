Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock and More Heat Up Comic-Con 2013

Comic-Con was the place to be this weekend! Stars gathered at the San Diego Convention Center for a weekend filled with celebrities discussing and previewing their action, sci-fi, and adventure projects, and, of course mingling with the their die-hard fans. X-Men: Days of Future Past co-stars Anna Paquin (in McQ Alexander McQueen), Jennifer Lawrence (in Alexander McQueen), and Halle Berry were all smiles as they arrived to discuss the upcoming installment; Comic-Con first-timer Sandra Bullock (in Roland Mouret) made her debut at the preview of her new film Gravity, in which she plays an astronaut lost in space; and Emily Blunt (in Wes Gordon) and Tom Cruise met up on the carpet before manning the booth for their film Edge of Tomorrow, out next summer. Click the photo above to see more the panels, debuts and star arrivals from the convention!

