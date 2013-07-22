Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock and More Heat Up Comic-Con 2013

Comic-Con was the place to be this weekend! Stars gathered at the San Diego Convention Center for a weekend filled with celebrities discussing and previewing their action, sci-fi, and adventure projects, and, of course mingling with the their die-hard fans. X-Men: Days of Future Past co-stars Anna Paquin (in McQ Alexander McQueen), Jennifer Lawrence (in Alexander McQueen), and Halle Berry were all smiles as they arrived to discuss the upcoming installment; Comic-Con first-timer Sandra Bullock (in Roland Mouret) made her debut at the preview of her new film Gravity, in which she plays an astronaut lost in spaceand Emily Blunt (in Wes Gordon) and Tom Cruise met up on the carpet before manning the booth for their film Edge of Tomorrow, out next summer. Click the photo above to see more the panels, debuts and star arrivals from the convention!

Anna Paquin, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry

What a gorgeous trio! The ladies of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' were all smiles as they arrived backstage to participate in a panel discussion about the upcoming installment.
Sandra Bullock

The actress made her Comic-Con debut at the preview of her new film 'Gravity.' In the film, she plays an astronaut who attempts to return to Earth after space debris destroys her shuttle. Her only co-star? George Clooney!
Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise

The 'Edge of Tomorrow' co-stars met up on the carpet before manning their film's booth at the San Diego Convention Center.
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson

They're red hot! 'The Hunger Games' trio helped debut the first official trailer for the upcoming sequel, 'Catching Fire.' Watch it here.
Nina Dobrev

'The Vampire Diaries' actress mixed prints like a pro as she posed on the red carpet before greeting fans at the event.
Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Targaryen who? The actress shed the long blonde wig she wears on HBO's 'Game of Thrones' and showed off her own glossy chestnut locks while signing autographs for fans at the show's booth.
Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Jennifer Morrison

It was a family reunion at Comic-Con! The on-screen family united to promote their ABC fairytale drama, 'Once Upon a Time.'
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

The actors gave their upcoming comic-book-turned-film, Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' two thumbs-up after they premiered teaser footage. The film debuts in 2014.
Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

The 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' co-stars grinned for the cameras before making their way down the red carpet to talk to the press about the sequel.
Hailee Steinfeld and Asa Butterfield

All eyes were on Asa Butterfield and Hailee Steinfeld-literally-as the smiled together at the 'Ender's Game' exclusive fan press preview.
Shailene Woodley and Theo James

The stars of one of the most anticipated panels of the convention-'Divergent'-converged on the red carpet.
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

Mulder and Scully have reunited! The dynamic 'X-Files' duo caught up at Comic-Con at the 20th Anniversary celebration of the X-Files with TV Guide.
Christian Madsen, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Newbold and Miles Teller

The cast of 'Divergent' gathered before taking the stage at San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel.

Julie Benz and Jennifer Carpenter

The lovely ladies of 'Dexter' attended a panel for the show in killer ensembles. Benz was trendy in her color-blocked getup, while Carpenter opted for a summer little white dress.

