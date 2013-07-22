Comic-Con International 2013 Fashion Photos: It's Not All Costumes in San Diego, You Know

Comic-Con is known for attracting the most dedicated, fearless fans who dress up in costume. But among the Superwomans and Spider-Mans and Katniss Everdeens at this year’s event, there were also designer pieces by Versace, Proenza Schouler, Wes Gordon, and more trudging through San Diego's Convention Center. Stars left their done-up, straight-laced ensembles at home and opted for playful styles, embracing prints and midriff looks with complete abandon to promote their new sci-fi, fantasy and action flicks. One trend we spotted: Micro shorts as seen on Nina Dobrev (in Sachin + Babi), Lily Collins (in Paper London) and Elizabeth Olsen (in Balenciaga), who styled them with mixed prints, trapeze tops and cropped tanks. Click to see more memorable fashion moments.

MORE:

• Party Photos From Comic-Con 2013

• Ben Lamb Is Excited For You to See Divergent

• All Comic-Con News