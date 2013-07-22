Comic-Con International 2013 Fashion Photos: It's Not All Costumes in San Diego, You Know

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage; Albert L. Ortega/Getty; Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jul 22, 2013 @ 1:00 pm

Comic-Con is known for attracting the most dedicated, fearless fans who dress up in costume. But among the Superwomans and Spider-Mans and Katniss Everdeens at this year’s event, there were also designer pieces by Versace, Proenza Schouler, Wes Gordon, and more trudging through San Diego's Convention Center. Stars left their done-up, straight-laced ensembles at home and opted for playful styles, embracing prints and midriff looks with complete abandon to promote their new sci-fi, fantasy and action flicks. One trend we spotted: Micro shorts as seen on Nina Dobrev (in Sachin + Babi), Lily Collins (in Paper London) and Elizabeth Olsen (in Balenciaga), who styled them with mixed prints, trapeze tops and cropped tanks. Click to see more memorable fashion moments.

1 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Lily Collins

in Paper London and Brian Atwood pumps.
2 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Nina Dobrev

in Sachin + Babi and Jimmy Choo pumps.
3 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen

in Balenciaga and Joan Hornig earrings.
4 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Keri Russell

in a white blazer, top and tweed shorts.
5 of 42 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Hailee Steinfeld

in Kenzo.
6 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Wes Gordon and Rupert Sanderson heels.
7 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Scarlett Johansson

in Versace.
8 of 42 Richie Buxo/Splash News

Jennifer Lawrence

in Proenza Schouler, EF Collection jewelry and Nicholas Kirkwood booties.
9 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Sandra Bullock

in Roland Mouret.
10 of 42 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Zoe Saldana

in Balmain and EF Collection jewelry.
11 of 42 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Emilie de Ravin

in IZMAYLOVA.
12 of 42 David Tonnessen/PacificCoastNews.com

Nina Dobrev

in Matthew Williamson.
13 of 42 Michael Buckner/Getty

Minka Kelly

in Thakoon.
14 of 42 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

in Michael Kors and Christian Louboutin flats.
15 of 42 Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

in a black zippered top and cigarette pants.
16 of 42 Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

in Bibhu Mohapatra and Robert Clergerie heels.
17 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Maggie Q

in a shimmery romper.
18 of 42 Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Morrison

in Philosophy.
19 of 42 Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com

Cobie Smulders

in a blue sheath dress.
20 of 42 CC/AFF-USA.COM

Anna Faris

in Robert Rodriguez.
21 of 42 Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com

Emily VanCamp

in an A.L.C. top, J Brand leggings, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and EF Collection bangle.
22 of 42 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

in Derek Lam.
23 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Abbie Cornish

in Herve L. Leroux and Aldo heels.
24 of 42 Paul A. Hebert/WireImage

Holland Roden

in Raoul.
25 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

in Christopher Kane.
26 of 42 Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Rachel Bilson

in Marc Jacobs at the WIRED Cafe at Comic-Con.
27 of 42 FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Anna Paquin

in David Koma.
28 of 42 NPG.com

Olivia Munn

in a polka dot jumpsuit and Lana Jewelry.
29 of 42 Celebrity Monitor/Splash News

Katie Cassidy

in Houghton.
30 of 42 NPG.com

Emilie de Ravin

in a coral mini dress.
31 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Lake Bell

in a printed cut-out dress.
32 of 42 Jason Merritt/WireImage

Aimee Teegarden

in a dark zippered jumpsuit at the 'TV Guide Magazine' Yacht at Comic-Con.
33 of 42 Rob Latour/Rex USA

Holland Roden

in Diane von Furstenberg and Jean-Michel Cazabat heels.
34 of 42 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Hayley Atwell

in Burberry Prorsum.
35 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Antje Traue

in a sheer LWD and Casadei pumps.
36 of 42 Rob Latour/Rex USA

Yvonne Strahovski

in a mixed print ensemble.
37 of 42 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Jennifer Carpenter

in a white skater dress.
38 of 42 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Zoe Kravitz

in Osman.
39 of 42 Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Aimee Teegarden

in a printed dress.
40 of 42 Jordan Strauss/Invision for Ubisoft/AP Images

Jennifer Morrison

in Randi Rahm.
41 of 42 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

in Vionnet Demi Couture.
42 of 42 Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

Olivia Munn

in a collared LBD.

