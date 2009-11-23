The Colors of InStyle

With a score of 87 to 81, the blondes barely beat out the brunettes for the most InStyle cover appearances-with redheads, Julianne Moore notwithstanding, finishing a distant third with 11 covers.
Rainbow
Without question, the silk organza Alexander McQueen worn by Joy Bryant in March '03 is the most colorful dress we've ever featured. "That shoot was one of my favorites," says Bryant. "The gown? Four words: Fierce, drama, circus, couture."
Green
Since the column debuted in September '07, our Earth-hugging commitment has spread to covering eco-friendly fashion, cosmetics, spas and travel.
Blue
When we go to stars' homes, we often see blue, whether it's an oceanfront beach house or a fabulous backyard pool. In July '99, Salma Hayek invited us to stretch out on the terracotta terrace of her Hollywood Hills home. We were happy to dive in.
Purple
From a lavender watchband (September '08) to a glittering amethyst necklace (May '99), this deep hue "adds a pop of both color and cheer," say our contributing jewelry editors Marion Fasel and Penny Proddow.
