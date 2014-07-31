whitelogo
Colleen Atwood
Colleen Atwood
Movies
Watch Disney's New
Into the Woods
Trailer and Get to Know Rapunzel!
Jul 31, 2014 @ 1:45 pm
TV Shows
Game of Thrones Is Back Tonight! And Between Her Holly Golightly and Khaleesi Costumes, Emilia Clarke Prefers...
Mar 31, 2013 @ 3:00 pm
Movies
Breakfast at Tiffany's on Broadway: How Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Created the New Holly Golightly
Mar 20, 2013 @ 5:45 pm
Most Recent
Jewelry
Cathy Waterman's Snow White and the Huntsman Jewelry: All the Details!
Jun 01, 2012 @ 5:15 pm
Movies
Snow White Costumer Colleen Atwood Creates HSN Collection
Jun 01, 2012 @ 4:15 pm
Movies
10 Fun Facts About Snow White and the Huntsman’s Costumes
May 31, 2012 @ 11:45 am
