What Is Colin Jost's Net Worth?

Since 2014, Colin Jost has presented his satirical take on the news as the co-host of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." But it was personal news that Jost, 36, and his girlfriend of two years, actress Scarlett Johansson, announced on Sunday: The pair are engaged to be married.

Johansson, 34, is known for her roles in countless films, including the Avengers franchise, Lost in Translation and Her, but Jost also does pretty well for himself.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jost is worth approximately $6 million. In addition to his role on SNL (where he has worked as a writer since 2005), Jost makes his living performing stand-up comedy and working on other side projects, like the 2015 film he wrote called Staten Island Summer.

In 2018, Jost added "awards show host" to his resumé, joining his "Update" co-host Michael Che to helm the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Couple those gigs with the $25,000 Jost reportedly makes per episode of SNL, and Jost's net worth is looking not too shabby.

Johansson and Jost have not yet set a wedding date. This will be Johansson's third marriage — she was previously married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 4-year-old daugther, and actor Ryan Reynolds. It will be Jost's first.