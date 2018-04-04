whitelogo
Colin Farrell
Videos
Colin Farrell Just Checked Himself Into Rehab
Apr 04, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Watch Nicole Kidman in the Incredibly Creepy Trailer for
Killing of a Sacred Deer
Aug 16, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Elle Fanning Had to Chew Gum Before Kissing Colin Farrell in
The Beguiled
Jun 20, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Nicole Kidman Will Haunt You in New & Very Intense
The Beguiled
Trailer
Apr 19, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity
Kirsten Dunst Admits She Really Hates Sex Scenes
Apr 06, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Movies
Sofia Coppola Goes Southern Gothic in First Look at
The Beguiled
Feb 08, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Movies
J. K. Rowling and the
Fantastic Beasts
Cast Are Determined to Do the Potterverse Justice
Nov 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Colin Farrell's Kids Have Traumatized Him by Not Appreciating His Movies
Oct 14, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Watch the New Trailer for
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
from the MTV Movie Awards
Apr 10, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
St. Patrick's Day
The Luck of the Irish: 12 of the Hottest Irishmen in Hollywood
Mar 17, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Watch Demi Lovato Perform "Stone Cold" in Someone's Living Room
Mar 17, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Daniel Radcliffe, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and More Read Mean Tweets
Dec 17, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
The First Trailer for
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Is Here
Dec 15, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Colin Farrell Joins the Cast of J.K. Rowling's
Harry Potter
Prequel
Aug 06, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Colin Farrell's Mom Got Married In His Backyard
Jul 24, 2015 @ 9:15 am
TV Shows
How Intense Is the New
True Detective
? Colin Farrell Says: "I'd Give It an 8"
Jun 18, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Watch Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn Grill Each Other in "True Confessions"
Jun 18, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Transformations
Colin Farrell's Changing Looks
Celebrity
Colin Farrell
