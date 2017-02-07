whitelogo
Colbie Caillat
Fashion
Why Colbie Caillat Waited This Long to Star in a Campaign
Feb 07, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Music
Colbie Caillat Talks New Music, Loving Malibu, and Touring with Her Fiancé
Jul 26, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Video Music Awards
No Bad Blood Here! See the Best Beauty Moments from This Year’s VMA-Nominated Music Videos
Aug 23, 2015 @ 7:30 pm
Music
We Went Backstage with Colbie Caillat and Christina Perri—Here's What We Learned
Jul 24, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
5 Times Birthday Girl Colbie Caillat Went Makeup-Free
May 28, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Video: Colbie Caillat's Closet Is "a Disaster" and More Fun Facts the Musician Revealed
Dec 01, 2014 @ 4:01 pm
Videos
Video: Colbie Caillat Thinks Having Bangs Takes Too Much Work
Nov 19, 2014 @ 5:01 pm
Makeup
See Hollywood's Latest Trend: Temporary Jewelry Tattoos!
Sep 19, 2014 @ 3:03 pm
Celebrity
Colbie Caillat Rocks Her Album Cover Jumpsuit at the Young Hollywood Awards
Jul 28, 2014 @ 5:43 pm
Music
Colbie Caillat Promotes Natural Beauty in Her Latest Music Video for "Try"
Jul 14, 2014 @ 1:19 pm
Fashion Week
The Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show 2014: Celebrities Walk for a Cause!
Feb 07, 2014 @ 3:57 pm
Red Carpet
Wearing Red on the Red Carpet: The Color Trend That's Still Going Strong
Jan 27, 2014 @ 10:28 am
Red Carpet
Grammys Hair Trend: Pretty Plaits Like Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles, and Colbie Caillat!
Jan 27, 2014 @ 7:19 am
Celebrity-Favorite Swimwear Brand to Know: Luli Fama
May 29, 2013 @ 12:59 pm
TV Shows
Jennifer Nettles Hosts the CMA Country Christmas Special Tonight
Dec 20, 2012 @ 5:30 pm
Fashion
Levi's Loves Music—Just Ask Colbie Caillat!
Jun 09, 2010 @ 11:12 am
