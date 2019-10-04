Everything to Know About Cody Simpson, the Singer Miley Cyrus Was Spotted Kissing

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Smack dab in the middle of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and just a few weeks following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22, at a grocery store in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, the pair "shared a quick kiss" while ordering sushi, and then "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

Sounds steamy, right? But if you're wondering, 'wait, who is Cody Simpson and how does Miley know him?' — we've got the answers.

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Breaks Her Silence on Her Split from Liam Hemsworth

He's a singer (and he sometimes acts).

Simpson hit the music scene when he was 12, posting covers of songs like "Cry Me A River" by Justin Timberlake and "I Want You Back" by the Jackson 5 to his YouTube channel. He was discovered by music producer Shawn Campbell and signed with his label, Atlantic Records. Simpson released the single "On My Mind" in 2011.

“I was struck by how musically talented he was,” Campbell said of Simpson in a 2011 interview. “He was so good as a musician and guitar player that I thought he was brimming with potential."

Simpson dropped Atlantic Records in 2014 and started his own label, Coast House Records. Simpson formed a new band, Simpson and the Tide, and released Wave One, in 2017.

Simpson is also an actor. He made his television debut in 2014 on Nick at Nite's Instant Mom (as himself), and has also had roles in Cougar Town, One Crazy Cruise and the film The Smiley Face Killers.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says "Goodbyes Are Never Easy" Following Her Breakup from Kaitlynn Carter

Yes, you know him from somewhere.

If Simpson's face has you thinking, "where do I know him from?" it's for good reason. He's dated other celebs, including Gigi Hadid for two years, and was even briefly tied to Kylie Jenner.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

He's also close with his younger sister, model and singer Alli Simpson.

He's known Miley for a bit.

While their perceived romance might be new, Simpson and Cyrus have known each other for quite some time. In a 2015 interview with GQ, Simpson told the publication: “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”