whitelogo
whitelogo
Cobie Smulders
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Cobie Smulders
Videos
Expect to See Cobie Smulders’s New Highlights Everywhere
Nov 08, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Cobie Smulders on the Best Way to Get Around Town—and Why She Loves NYFW
Sep 11, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Ovarian Cancer Survivor Cobie Smulders Designed a Chic Bracelet that Helps Awareness
Sep 10, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Movies
See Cobie Smulders as a Hilarious Workout Fanatic in
Results
, Out Today
May 30, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
Clothing
Cobie Smulders Says Her
Avengers
Costumes Are "Absolutely Something I’d Wear in Real Life"
Apr 29, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Cobie Smulders Explains the Origin of Her Unusual Name
Apr 15, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Film Festivals
5 Things We're Looking Forward to at Sundance 2015
Jan 23, 2015 @ 10:20 am
Most Recent
Beauty
How to Master the Perfect Low Ponytail
Oct 27, 2014 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Cobie Smulders Got Married to Taran Killam!
Sep 10, 2012 @ 10:54 am
Nails
Found It! Cobie Smulders's Metallic Gray Nail Polish
Jun 14, 2012 @ 11:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!