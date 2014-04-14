#Coachella Takes Over Instagram! See Our Favorite Snaps from the First Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Apr 14, 2014 @ 3:39 pm

The first weekend of Coachella is done, and from the looks of Instagram it was a success! Everyone from Ashley Madekwe to Aaron Paul were flooding the social media app to share their photos from the three-day extravaganza, so even if you weren't one of the thousands in attendance, we bet you could imagine yourself there.

In case you weren't obsessively checking your Instagram -- or gave up after it went down for two hours on Saturday thanks to the influx of photos from the festival -- we rounded up 20 of the best shots from the first weekend. Click through the gallery now, and let the FOMO begin.

1 of 20 Instagram

Ashley Madekwe

Madekwe cooled down with a delicious and refreshing snow cone at Old Navy's Coachella bash.
2 of 20 Instagram

Aaron Paul, Ellie Goulding, Lauren Paul

"I like these ladies a lot," Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul captioned. We're with you, Aaron.
3 of 20 Instagram

Emma Roberts

Roberts was ready to take on day two of Coachella in an airy ensemble from Kate Spade Saturday.

P.S. how cool are her sunnies?
4 of 20 Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The sun set on Coachella, but not on the fun! "The best weekend of the year," wrote Kloss.
5 of 20 Instagram

Hannah Bronfman

DJ Hannah Bronfman took over the Old Navy Coachella party where she played tunes for the star-studded crowd.
6 of 20 Instagram

Julianne Hough

The actress found an oasis in the desert! Hough stopped by the Old Navy party and treated herself to a watermelon-basil and coconut snow cone. Yum!
7 of 20 Instagram

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff

Best Friends Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff attended the Lacoste pool party, and it looked like they were having a blast.
8 of 20 Instagram

Ryan Phillippe

What's that? Oh, just a giant astronaut taking over the Coachella skyline.
9 of 20 Instagram

Miles Teller

Divergent's Miles Teller hung out at the Lacoste party with his good pals in tow.
10 of 20 Instagram

Jamie Chung

The best way to relax after non-stop musical acts? For Jamie Chung (in a Basta Surf bikini), it was all about taking a siesta in in the pool.
11 of 20 Instagram

Katy Perry and Alexander Wang

Designer Alexander Wang hung out with pal Katy Perry at the H&M party where he announced that he will be doing a collaboration with the brand.
12 of 20 Instagram

Ashley Benson

Sometimes the best way to cool down is an icy treat. Right, Ashley Benson?
13 of 20 Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Sister selfie! A newly blonde Vanessa Hudgens and sister Stella showed off their festival-ready looks.
14 of 20 Instagram

Hilary Duff

Duff protected her face from the sand storm that swept through Coachella with a chic Alexander McQueen scarf.
15 of 20 Instagram

The Zoe Report

It wouldn't be Coachella without a fabulous pool party-something the folks at The Zoe Report are well aware of.
16 of 20 Instagram

Dannijo

The sisters of jewelry line Dannijo, Jodie and Danielle Snyder, had their festival dreams come true! They met (and took a photo with) Steven Tyler.
17 of 20 Instagram

Paige Denim

The team at Paige Denim captured this picture-perfect shot of the scene at Coachella day two.
18 of 20 Instagram

Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario

Pretty Little Liars ladies Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario took on Coachella together.
19 of 20 Instagram

Jena Malone

New bestie alert! The Hunger Games' Jena Malone hung out with Lea Michele at Lacoste's pool party.
20 of 20 Instagram

InStyle L.A.

The InStyle Los Angeles team headed to Coachella this weekend! Be sure to follow them on Instagram for all of the best from the west at @InStyleLA.

