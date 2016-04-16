My Coachella: Olivia Holt's Packing Strategy Is Certifiably "Bananas"

At the ripe age of 18, few things are more exciting than heading to Coachella for the first time. No one knows this better than Olivia Holt. The star of the Disney Channel's I Didn't Do It is relishing every moment of the fest, and it's only day two. "I'm totally into it," she told InStyle at H&M's installation tent on-site in Indio, Calif. "My friends have talked about it for years, but to see it all come to life is insane." Below, we picked Holt's brain about what she packed, which bands she's excited to see, and how she's coping with this year's strong, gusty winds.

Packing Strategy: It's bananas. In general, I tend to overpack, but for things like this, you've got to make sure you have all the essentials: sunscreen, tons of water, a Polaroid [camera] to create and remember the memories, comfortable shoes, and an outfit you feel comfortable in and incredible in at the same time. It seems simple, but when you get down to it, it's really intense.

Favorite Festival Trends: Chokers and lots and lots of fringe.

How She's Coping with the Wind: Try to catch it at a good moment for a nice air-dry. I'm not totally complaining...

In Her Emergency Kit: Lip balm, water, hair brush, hair ties to pull your hair back when it gets hot, phone chargers.

Bands She's Excited to See: First and foremost Ellie Goulding, because I love her, then Guns N' Roses, James Bay, and Of Monsters and Men.