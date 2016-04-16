My Coachella: Kiernan Shipka Reveals that Her Dream Headliner is Taylor Swift

This is Kiernan Shipka's second time at Coachella, and this year she was ready for the bohemian fashion parade. She hopped on board the festival's favorite hair trend with a chic crown braid, pairing the ‘do with a breezy Dior dress and Stella McCartney flatforms at POPSUGAR's Cabana Club inside the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

"It feels very Coachella, right?" she told InStyle. We caught up with the actress at the festival's kick-off party and she dished on plenty of tidbits. Her dream headliner? Taylor Swift, of course. (Us too, Kiernan, us too.) Check out the actress's must-see bands and tools for survival below.

First Coachella Experience: It was two years ago and was really, really fun. I made a bunch of memories that my friends and I still laugh hyserically about so I'm hoping that this weekend is also going to be like that. I'm really happy to be going a second time around because I feel like I know how I want to do it this time.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch Coachella Live from the Comfort of Your Couch

Bands She's Pumped to See: A$AP Rocky, Sufjan Stevens, LCD Soundsystem, Beach House, and Grimes

Her Coachella Braid: I saw a photo of something similar and I thought it was really cool. I don't do braids a lot but I figured if I'm going to do it, then Coachella is the place to do it.

Tools for Survival: Water and sunscreen seem to be the essential things for the weekend. Also, a plan and a schedule. I think organization is key for Coachella weekend or else everything falls apart.

Desert Beauty Go-Tos: It's all about keeping it fresh, so I'll do SPF, a fun lip, and that's pretty much where I'm going to stop.

Packing Strategy: My strategy was to overpack and have a plethora of stuff becase you can never pack to much, especially for Coachella.

On Coachella Trends: All of the Coachella trends are ever-changing and always evolving, but you know what, if people are living it up and expressing themselves, I think that's a good thing and they should totally go for it.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Peach for Coachella

Dream Headliner: Taylor Swift would be so fun. That would be so cool! I'm very excited for the Calvin Harris show solely because I think so many fun people might come out. Hopefully Taylor!