Coachella Begins! See the Hottest Celeb-Packed Parties From the Fest So Far

Kelsey Glein
Apr 14, 2014 @ 5:34 pm

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival kicked off this weekend, and the stars all headed to Indio, California to take in the music (notable performances included Pharrell and Gwen Stefani, Outkast, Lorde, Solange and Beyonce, and Calvin Harris), the sights, and of course, the massive amount of parties. 

Jamie Chung and Hannah Simone were an adorable duo hanging out poolside at the GUESS Hotel at the Viceroy, while Emmy Rossum and Fergie rocked their best festival attire when stopping by the Samsung Galaxy Owners Lounge. Other celebrities who turned up at Coachella? Jared Leto, Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, Emma Roberts, Katy Perry, Lea Michele, and more came out to celebrate in the sun.

Click through our gallery to see them and the rest of the stars who stylishly soaked up the festival atmosphere over the weekend!

1 of 12 Jerod Harris/Getty Images for GUESS

Jamie Chung and Hannah Simone

were an adorable duo hanging out poolside at the GUESS Hotel at the Viceroy.
2 of 12 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung

Emmy Rossum and Fergie

rocked their best festival attire when stopping by the Samsung Galaxy Owners Lounge.
3 of 12 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

Kate Bosworth and Alexander Wang

celebrated at the H&M Loves Music 2nd Annual Event, which acted as a surprise announcement for Wang's upcoming collaboration with the retailer.
4 of 12 Chris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTE

Katy Perry and Lea Michele

feted the Lacoste Beautiful Desert Pool Party, where guests lounged on Lacoste Home beach towels and could DIY their own pair of Lacoste shoes.
5 of 12 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

Davey Havok and Jared Leto

rocked colorful outfits at the Neon Carnival presented by Nylon, Olay Fresh Effects, and Guess.
6 of 12 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Julianne Hough

made an all-denim appearance at the Old Navy Oasis, where guests were treated to a DJ set by Hannah Bronfman and an exclusive musical performance by Young The Giant.
7 of 12 Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare

Emma Roberts

stopped by the Fruttare Hangout to share her "it's all good" moment on a chalk wall. The actress (in Zinke) also tested her hand at the turntable by spinning some tunes for fellow festivalgoers.
8 of 12 PacificCoastNews

Sarah Hyland

had a blast at the 12th Annual Filter Yacht Party presented by Aerie, where she sported a head-to-toe American Eagle look.
9 of 12 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Superdry

Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne and Sienna Miller

were a fashionable trio at the Superdry brunch, hosted by Poppy Delevingne herself.
10 of 12 AKM-GSI

Kate Bosworth

enjoyed the festival scene and showed off her sense of style in a head-to-toe Carven ensemble.
11 of 12 Courtesy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

co-hosted the FORWARD by Elyse Walker Desert Sunset Social at the 2nd annual Soho House Desert Pop-up.
12 of 12 Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Francesca Eastwood

attended a bash at Desert Gold at Ace Hotel & Swim Club presented by Marc By Marc Jacobs Eyewear.

