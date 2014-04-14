Coachella Begins! See the Hottest Celeb-Packed Parties From the Fest So Far

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival kicked off this weekend, and the stars all headed to Indio, California to take in the music (notable performances included Pharrell and Gwen Stefani, Outkast, Lorde, Solange and Beyonce, and Calvin Harris), the sights, and of course, the massive amount of parties.

Jamie Chung and Hannah Simone were an adorable duo hanging out poolside at the GUESS Hotel at the Viceroy, while Emmy Rossum and Fergie rocked their best festival attire when stopping by the Samsung Galaxy Owners Lounge. Other celebrities who turned up at Coachella? Jared Leto, Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, Emma Roberts, Katy Perry, Lea Michele, and more came out to celebrate in the sun.

Click through our gallery to see them and the rest of the stars who stylishly soaked up the festival atmosphere over the weekend!