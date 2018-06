Coachella 2013 Party Photos

7 of 11 WireImage

Kelly Rowland

Singer Kelly Rowland hosted a "Women Who Rock" Pool Party at the Hard Rock Music Lounge in Palm Springs. Rowland hung out poolside with her friends at the event, while taking in DJ sets and performances by an all female line-up. Kelly exclaimed that despite working in the music industry for years, this was her first Coachella experience and she couldn't wait to take it all in.