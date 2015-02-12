C'Mon, Tell Us! What's Your Favorite Red Carpet Look Ever?
InStyle.com
Feb 12, 2015 @ 2:06 pm
Debra Messing
"The Ralph Lauren gown that I wore to the Golden Globes in 2001. It was the first time that I felt like I was really taking a risk. It made me feel strong and confident in a way that I had never felt before in my entire life."
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rumer Willis
"The Reem Acra gown that I wore to the House Bunny premiere amp#91;in Augustamp#93;. I loved that dress! It was nice being there and having the whole family there supporting me. It was a great night!"
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Sophia Bush
"The Ports 1961 dress I wore to the 2008 Screen Actors Guild awards. I discovered amp#91;the labelamp#93; when I was shooting a movie in Vancouver. I don't usually work with a stylist, so I just called them up and asked them to help me find a dress."
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
"The yellow gown that I wore to the I Think I Love My Wife premiere in 2007. It was by Oscar de la Renta and it's my favorite gown I have ever worn to any event."
E. Charbonneau/WireImage
Lindsey Price
"I'm kind of fond of the Versace dress I wore to this year's amp#91;Fashion Group Internationalamp#93; Night of Stars awards. It was very comfortable and I loved the color. Plus, Versace picked it out for me, so I couldn't go wrong."
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Debra Messing
"The Ralph Lauren gown that I wore to the Golden Globes in 2001. It was the first time that I felt like I was really taking a risk. It made me feel strong and confident in a way that I had never felt before in my entire life."
Advertisement
2 of 5Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rumer Willis
"The Reem Acra gown that I wore to the House Bunny premiere amp#91;in Augustamp#93;. I loved that dress! It was nice being there and having the whole family there supporting me. It was a great night!"
3 of 5Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Sophia Bush
"The Ports 1961 dress I wore to the 2008 Screen Actors Guild awards. I discovered amp#91;the labelamp#93; when I was shooting a movie in Vancouver. I don't usually work with a stylist, so I just called them up and asked them to help me find a dress."
Advertisement
4 of 5E. Charbonneau/WireImage
Kerry Washington
"The yellow gown that I wore to the I Think I Love My Wife premiere in 2007. It was by Oscar de la Renta and it's my favorite gown I have ever worn to any event."
Advertisement
5 of 5Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Lindsey Price
"I'm kind of fond of the Versace dress I wore to this year's amp#91;Fashion Group Internationalamp#93; Night of Stars awards. It was very comfortable and I loved the color. Plus, Versace picked it out for me, so I couldn't go wrong."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.