C'mon, Tell Us!

1 of 13

1 of 13

What Makes You Feel Sexy In Seconds?

Comstock/Getty; Time Inc. Digital Studio; Grant Cornett

Who Is The Sexiest Young Actor?

Grant Cornett; Andrew Twort/Alamy; Helen Sessions/Alamy; Courtesy of Apple

What Is The Best Mood Setter?

How Do You Feel About Gray Hair?

When Do You Feel Sexiest?

Who Is The Sexiest 40-plus Actor?

What Clothes Makes You Feel Sexiest?

Who Is Your Favorite Bad Boy?

Who Has The Sexiest Hairstyle?

Whose The Sexiest Singer?

Whose Sexy Style Do You Desire?

1 of 12 Sipa; Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Janet Gough/Celebrity Whose Sexy Style Do You Desire?

Advertisement

2 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; INF; Brian Zak/Sipa; Theo Wargo/Getty Whose The Sexiest Singer?

3 of 12 INF (2); Carlos Diaz/Retna Who Has The Sexiest Hairstyle?

Advertisement

4 of 12 John P. Johnson/HBO; Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Fox/Kobal Collection Who Is Your Favorite Bad Boy?

Advertisement

5 of 12 Celebrity; AJM/AAD/Star Max; Celebrity What Clothes Makes You Feel Sexiest?

Advertisement

6 of 12 UPI/Landov; Walter McBride/Retna; Nick Sadler/Startraks; Carlos Diaz/Retna Who Is The Sexiest 40-plus Actor?

Advertisement

7 of 12 GSI Media (2); Albert Michael/Startraks When Do You Feel Sexiest?

Advertisement

8 of 12 Flynet How Do You Feel About Gray Hair?

Advertisement

9 of 12 Grant Cornett; Andrew Twort/Alamy; Helen Sessions/Alamy; Courtesy of Apple What Is The Best Mood Setter?

Advertisement

10 of 12 INF; Bauer-Griffin; Star Surf/Splash; Richard Beetham/Splash Who Is The Sexiest Young Actor?

Advertisement

11 of 12 Comstock/Getty; Time Inc. Digital Studio; Grant Cornett Confidence Shaking Beauty Emergency?

Advertisement