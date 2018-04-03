whitelogo
whitelogo
Clemence Poesy
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Clemence Poesy
TV Shows
The 11 Best Shows on TV This April
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
How Tos
5
Trés
Chic Ways to Dress Like a French Girl
Mar 04, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
How Tos
How to (Finally) Achieve the French It-Girl Look
Nov 26, 2015 @ 5:45 pm
Most Recent
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Burberry Prorsum
Feb 23, 2015 @ 10:21 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Stella McCartney
Mar 04, 2014 @ 9:11 am
Beauty
Clemence Poesy's New Cinnamon Hair Color!
Oct 12, 2012 @ 11:54 am
Braids
Stars in Side Braids: See the Photos!
Mar 05, 2012 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Fashion Week
Exquisite Chanel! Salma at McQueen! Oscars Gown Options!
Oct 06, 2010 @ 3:32 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Deets
Oct 01, 2010 @ 11:00 am
TV Shows
Gossip Girl in Paris Part Deux, Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details
Sep 17, 2010 @ 11:15 am
Fashion
Venice Film Festival: Our Top Ten Favorite Looks
Sep 10, 2010 @ 1:26 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girls Get Citrus-Colored Chic
Aug 18, 2010 @ 3:31 pm
TV Shows
Puppy Love on Gossip Girl!
Aug 10, 2010 @ 1:23 pm
TV Shows
Clemence Poesy is a Chic Gossip Girl!
Aug 04, 2010 @ 3:39 pm
TV Shows
Stunning Gowns on Gossip Girl
Jul 16, 2010 @ 12:43 pm
TV Shows
Ed Westwick & Clemence Poesy Lock Lips on Gossip Girl
Jul 13, 2010 @ 2:38 pm
Celebrity
Stars Come Out for Chanel Haute Couture
Jul 07, 2010 @ 10:22 am
TV Shows
Gossip Girl's Newest Stars
Jun 28, 2010 @ 12:18 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!