whitelogo
whitelogo
Claudia Schiffer
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Claudia Schiffer
Valentine's Day
19 Easy Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Date
Jan 12, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Beauty
Claudia Schiffer Says This Is the One Beauty "Rule" You Need to Break
Oct 25, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Naomi Campbell's Celebrates the Late Gianni Versace with Epic Throwback
Jul 12, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
The Stars at This Posh Museum Party Have All the Summer Style Inspo You Need
Jun 28, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Fashion
The Original Supermodels: Then and Now
May 31, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Julianne Hough Had an '80s Supermodel Moment You Need to See
Oct 18, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Fashion
Claudia Schiffer Launches Her First-Ever Fashion Collection
Sep 06, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Claudia Schiffer to Deliver a Cozy New Cashmere Collection by TSE
Jan 27, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell Reunite to Star in Balmain's Spring 2016 Campaign
Jan 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Cindy Crawford Posts Hilarious Throwback From Modeling Days with Claudia Schiffer
Jan 06, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Fashion
How to Get Cozy with Supermodel Claudia Schiffer
Oct 01, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Beauty
Claudia Schiffer Is Going to Help You Achieve Supermodel Hair
Jan 06, 2015 @ 4:50 pm
Transformations
Claudia Schiffer Is 42 Today! See Her Transform
Aug 25, 2012 @ 9:00 pm
Shop It Now: The Guess 30th Anniversary Collection
Apr 30, 2012 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities Love... Mary Katrantzou!
Dec 30, 2011 @ 9:45 am
Red Carpet
Trend to Try: '70s-Inspired Denim
Aug 26, 2011 @ 9:45 am
Claudia Schiffer's Knitwear Line Now Available!
Jul 27, 2011 @ 5:30 pm
Red Carpet
Celebrity Trend Watch: Flare Jeans
Apr 01, 2011 @ 1:15 pm
Fashion
Who, What, Wear: The Olsens, Claudia Schiffer and More at YSL's Opera Gala!
Mar 25, 2011 @ 1:33 pm
Celebrity
First Look: Claudia Schiffer's Cozy Cashmere Clothing Line!
Mar 16, 2011 @ 5:09 pm
Celebrity
Michael Kors' 30th Anniversary Party in Paris
Mar 08, 2011 @ 10:39 am
Fashion
British Fashion Awards Honor Shoe Designer Nicholas Kirkwood
Dec 08, 2010 @ 10:50 am
Fashion
Claudia Schiffer to Launch Clothing Line
Sep 27, 2010 @ 10:55 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!