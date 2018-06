Claire Danes' movies and TV shows range from Romeo and Juliet and Homeland, and even My So Called Life, but at this age and in the height of her career, the forever-young actress is also envied for her sense of style. Whether Claire Danes is posing on the red carpet with her husband or rocking a bikini on the beach, the sexy celebrity knows the fashion and hairstyles that make the most of her beauty.

Claire Danes' movies and TV shows range from Romeo and Juliet and Homeland, and even My So Called Life, but at this age and in the height of her career, the forever-young actress is also envied for her sense of style. Whether Claire Danes is posing on the red carpet with her husband or rocking a bikini on the beach, the sexy celebrity knows the fashion and hairstyles that make the most of her beauty.