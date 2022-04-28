Rachel McAdams Matched Her Lipstick to Her Skirt

While she ramps up to the big debut of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which heralds the beginning of blockbuster movie season this year), Rachel McAdams attended CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, where she arrived wearing head-to-toe Tory Burch. And while her outfit included two unexpected patterns — picnic and a quirky take on checkerboard — the fact that she matched her lipstick almost perfectly to her skirt may just be the most impressive feat of the entire outfit.

McAdams's look was straight from the Tory Burch Pre-Fall 2022 collection (it was the show's very first look, in fact), combining a mock-neck top with coral and orange shapes all over it and a plaid pleated skirt with a wide, red band at the waist over a mixed, multi-color blend of rainbow plaid. She wore her hair down with an elegant swoop across the front and her lipstick matched the red of her skirt. Adams was at the event to accept the Vanguard Award, saying that she felt a "swell of reconnection and reuniting love for movies right now."

"Not to overstate it, but it's kind of emotional to think about going and sitting in a movie theater full of people again," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And while Marvel fans will undoubtedly be excited to see her in the Dr. Strange sequel, McAdams is also appearing in the upcoming adaptation of Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. While the book has a devoted following, McAdams said that she didn't read it while she was growing up, though she noted that coming to the seminal work as an adult gave her a unique perspective.

"It was really nice to come to it later in life as a mom because I was playing the mother character and was viewing it through that lens," she said. "I have a daughter, so it became really powerful from that point of view. And then it also took me back to my own childhood and wishing I had discovered that book."

It's been more than 50 years since the book's debut back in 1970 and McAdams says she understands the gravity of taking on the project now that Blume has given her blessing.