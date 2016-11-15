Cindy Crawford Lists Her Incredible Malibu Estate for $60 Million—Take a Look Inside!

Nov 15, 2016

Cindy Crawford has listed her Malibu home, and oh boy, are you going to want to see these photos. The gorgeous estate sits right on the Malibu cliffs overlooking a picturesque beach, which also serves as the home's backyard.

If that's not enough to sell, you, check out the back porch, which wraps around the entire back face of the home, featuring some seriously-relaxing looking outdoor furniture, a large pool, and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors leading out to the porch, providing ample views of the Pacific Ocean from inside the home, and out.

The stunning home, located on the famous Pacific Coast Highway, is on the market for a whopping $60 million, and boasts 5,254 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three acres of land. The house was first built back in 1944 but was completely remodeled by Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, after they purchased it in February of 2015, according to Trulia. The couple added in "beautiful bathroom features, like a soaking tub and vanity table, a gourmet kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, and a media room for entertaining."

Scroll down below to take a look at all angles of the home and get inspired by the home's trendy mid-century modern décor.

The Exterior

The Malibu home sits on top of a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Views for days!

The First Floor

The open concept first floor allows you to see almost the entirety of the living room, dining area, and outdoor area from just inside the foyer. 

The Living Room

With an off-white and blue color palette, the living room fits in perfectly with the home's oceanfront setting, providing a comfortable spot for the family to relax and watch the sunset.

The Kitchen and Dining Room

We're loving the wood slab dining table, as well as the kitchen's retro vibes with updated appliances. And of course, that gorgeous ocean provides the best backdrop for meal prep and family dinners.

The Outdoor Porch Area

Did we mention how insane these views are?

The Spiral Staircase and Media Room

The spiral staircase leading to the second floor adds a gorgeous architectural element to the house, and the media room, which can also be used as a fourth bedroom or office, is super cozy and also offers a view of the ocean.

The Master Bed and Bath

The gorgeous master bathroom looks like it was plucked right out of a luxe spa, with a spacious master bedroom featuring French doors, which open to a small porch overlooking the Pacific. Because, what's a house on the Pacific Coast Highway without views of the beach from every room?

The Pool

With plush pool beds, a large outdoor dining table, more seating, plus a fire pit off to the side, we can only imagine all the fun weekend entertaining that can take place here.

