Cindy Crawford Lists Her Incredible Malibu Estate for $60 Million—Take a Look Inside!

Cindy Crawford has listed her Malibu home, and oh boy, are you going to want to see these photos. The gorgeous estate sits right on the Malibu cliffs overlooking a picturesque beach, which also serves as the home's backyard.

If that's not enough to sell, you, check out the back porch, which wraps around the entire back face of the home, featuring some seriously-relaxing looking outdoor furniture, a large pool, and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors leading out to the porch, providing ample views of the Pacific Ocean from inside the home, and out.

The stunning home, located on the famous Pacific Coast Highway, is on the market for a whopping $60 million, and boasts 5,254 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three acres of land. The house was first built back in 1944 but was completely remodeled by Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, after they purchased it in February of 2015, according to Trulia. The couple added in "beautiful bathroom features, like a soaking tub and vanity table, a gourmet kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, and a media room for entertaining."

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford Lists Her Malibu Home for $60 Million

Scroll down below to take a look at all angles of the home and get inspired by the home's trendy mid-century modern décor.