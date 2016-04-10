Cindy Crawford Looks Flawless in Post-Workout Selfie

instagram / cindycrawford
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 10, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Maybe it's all the R & R she got on her recent spring break vacation to the Bahamas with her family, but Cindy Crawford looks better than ever (if that's even humanly possible). The 50-year-old shared a 'gram of herself with her followers on social media yesterday, rocking her hair in a towel sans makeup, captioned: "Apres workout and sauna."

The model's skin looks radiant and bronzed from her beach getaway last week, and there's not a wrinkle in sight (we also like that she took a selfie showing off her iconic mole). We know that workouts do our bodies good, but not this good. Talk about putting the super in supermodel.

Rande caught me in the blue lagoon! Thanks for the 📷! #regram @randegerber 💋•

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Just another day in paradise 🌴

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Rough Thursday! Soaking up some vitamin D with @RandeGerber ☀️

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

 

