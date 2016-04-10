Cindy Crawford Looks Flawless in Post-Workout Selfie

instagram / cindycrawford
Maybe it's all the R & R she got on her recent spring break vacation to the Bahamas with her family, but Cindy Crawford looks better than ever (if that's even humanly possible). The 50-year-old shared a 'gram of herself with her followers on social media yesterday, rocking her hair in a towel sans makeup, captioned: "Apres workout and sauna."
The model's skin looks radiant and bronzed from her beach getaway last week, and there's not a wrinkle in sight (we also like that she took a selfie showing off her iconic mole). We know that workouts do our bodies good, but not this good. Talk about putting the super in supermodel.
