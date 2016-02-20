Cindy Crawford Is 50! You Won't Believe These Throwback Photos of the Birthday Girl

Feb 20, 2016

Happy birthday to brunette bombshell Cindy Crawford. Today, the supermodel, who in 2016 celebrated her 30th year in the modeling industry, turns "the big 5-0." And, we got to hand it to her. She looks better than ever at age 50.

Since signing with Elite New York modeling agency in 1986, Crawford's taken the modeling world by storm. She's appeared on hundreds of magazine covers throughout her career, including InStyle, Details, Playboy, Vogue, and Rolling Stone. On the runway, Crawford's walked for top tier designers, such as Chanel, Versace, Christian Dior, and Valentino—just to name a few. 

With so much experience in the industry, Crawford's managed to cement her spot among the world's most iconic models. Frequently, the starlet takes to Instagram to share her most memorable throwback images from her career. From flirty ad campaigns to runway looks, these throwback photos from Crawford's golden years are enough to stop you in your tracks when perusing your Instagram photo feed. See for yourself in the images below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Supermodels Skating

Crawford hit the ice with her gal pal Linda Evangelista in this "Woman Crush Wednesday" post.

2 of 9 Instagram

Street Style

The It-girl struck a pose on the street in a barely there bodysuit and bright yellow heels 

3 of 9 Instagram

Fast-Food Fabulous

Crawford flirted with the camera for this fast-food themed photo. 

4 of 9 Instagram

No Filter Needed

A fresh-faced Crawford posed with Tatjana Patitz in this flashback photo, which garnered 17,000 Insta "likes."

5 of 9 Instagram

Out-There Hair

Crawford posted this crazy hair pic of herself and Claudia Schiffer backstage at the '94 Chanel Spring/Summer show.

6 of 9 Instagram

Cheers!

Pairing white wine with a sultry expression, Crawford's holiday-themed Insta shows she's always photo-ready—even at home.

7 of 9 Instagram

Off-Duty Model

In a shoulder-baring top and relaxed denim, Crawford looked totally relaxed in this candid-meets-casual shot.

8 of 9 Instagram

Fit Flashback

The birthday girl shared this incredible fit throwback photo and it's honestly all the #fitspo we need.

9 of 9 Instagram

Pantsuit Chic

The model showed off her model strut at the Calvin Klein runway show in this throwback pic.

