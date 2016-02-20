Cindy Crawford Is 50! You Won't Believe These Throwback Photos of the Birthday Girl

Happy birthday to brunette bombshell Cindy Crawford. Today, the supermodel, who in 2016 celebrated her 30th year in the modeling industry, turns "the big 5-0." And, we got to hand it to her. She looks better than ever at age 50.

Since signing with Elite New York modeling agency in 1986, Crawford's taken the modeling world by storm. She's appeared on hundreds of magazine covers throughout her career, including InStyle, Details, Playboy, Vogue, and Rolling Stone. On the runway, Crawford's walked for top tier designers, such as Chanel, Versace, Christian Dior, and Valentino—just to name a few.

With so much experience in the industry, Crawford's managed to cement her spot among the world's most iconic models. Frequently, the starlet takes to Instagram to share her most memorable throwback images from her career. From flirty ad campaigns to runway looks, these throwback photos from Crawford's golden years are enough to stop you in your tracks when perusing your Instagram photo feed. See for yourself in the images below.

