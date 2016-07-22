This *Might* Be the Sexiest Look Ciara Rocked at Her Bachelorette Party

We're still in awe over Ciara's fairytale wedding but now the singer is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at her "Goodies"-filled bachelorette party.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a #TBT from the pre-nuptials festivities she shared with her gal pals. In the photo, we see Ciara donned in a barely-there white outfit with a special addition on the back.

#Bachelorette Festivities...#FlashingBack.. The girls made cute CSquad patches for the crew.. So sweet...❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 21, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

"#Bachelorette Festivities... #FlashingBack.. The girls made cute CSquad patches for the crew.. So sweet...," she captioned the sultry snapshot.

With a little veil to cover up her backside, a crisscross of strings on the side, and a deep back, this bachelorette party look is certainly stunning. If only we could see the front, Ci Ci!

We've been in awe of Ciara's dream wedding dress — designed by Robert Cavalli's Peter Dundas — ever since she tied the knot with Russell Wilson at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England on July 6. Topping off the gown, the singer revealed yesterday, was a "surprise" worked into her extra-long veil.

Even the Grammy-winner's bridesmaids were dressed to the nines in custom Michael Costello gowns.

While the "1, 2 Step" hit-maker's big day is certainly one of the most glam weddings of the year, we can only guess just how much fun was had in the events leading up to saying "I do."