Ciara Looks Incredibly Radiant in Makeup-Free Selfie

Newlywed Ciara has posted plenty of dolled-up pics from her big wedding day over the last week, but she switched it up yesterday, sharing a stripped-down image instead. The 30-year-old singer shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and she looks simply radiant—the result of true love or a great skin care routine? The world may never know.

In the pic, Ciara is wearing a red tank top and a cross pendant. She found the perfect lighting before snapping an image of her au natural self—no makeup and natural hair. The "Like A Boy" singer, who recently said "I do" to quarterback Russell Wilson, captioned the image "Curly Hair" and tagged her stylist Cesar Ramirez.

Curly Hair ❤️... @cesar4styles A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 22, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

Ciara's stripped-down look was part of a fun-filled family day by the pool—she also posted a sweet Instagram video of her son, Future Zahir, taking a dip. The 2-year-old tyke wanted to take on the water solo, and he paddles around the pool wearing his orange swim floats. In the video, you can hear Ciara encouraging little Future to "swim to mommy." She captioned the image, "Today Juicy Man wanted to swim without help:)... So sweet!"

Today Juicy Man wanted to swim without help:)... So sweet! My Angel Baby 🏊🏽❤️ A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 22, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

A low-key day with family seems like a perfect way to kick back and relax after all the stress of a wedding. And as for her makeup-less glow, we'll be waiting to hear what Ciara's secret is.

