Ciara Walked the ESPY Awards "Red Carpet" Wearing an Actual Bathrobe
She said she's wearing whatever she wants because she's pregnant.
Sunday night, the socially distanced ESPY Awards were decidedly different than they would be in a world without coronavirus but some things remained kind of the same. The artist, formerly known as the "red carpet," is now just a backdrop set up at host Russell Wilson, and his wife, singer Ciara's house. The couple, who is expecting a third child, hit said carpet decked out in their cozy bathrobe finest, slippers and sunglasses.
Ciara shared the video on Instagram writing, "Lil fun on the Red Carpet The #Espys. Tonight’s going to be a GOOD one. Bae Hosting #FathersDay"
Wilson shared a lengthier video of the moment, saying that he built the carpet in the backyard because it is his "favorite part," of the event. In the "interview" portion, he asks his wife what she's wearing. Rubbing her belly she replied, "Whatever I want because I'm pregnant."
During the awards show, Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird called for racial justice in the sports world. "We need justice," Wilson said. "We need true leadership. We need it now. I look at my children, and I pray for a better future. A world where the color of their brown skin doesn’t stop them from their calling, from their purpose, from their destiny. I pray for a world where I don’t have to fear for my children due to systemic racism from hundreds of years of oppression. The only thing that must die is racism. Black lives matter.”
Rapinoe and Bird then talked about how white people in sports have a responsibility to learn and to speak up against these issues. Rapinoe ended the video saying, "We can't let sports try to take us back to the way things were."