See Ciara and Her Ladies Hit Vegas for Girls' Weekend    

What happens in Vegas is supposed to stay in Vegas, but Ciara gave us a peek at what went down when she and her best friends hit the town for a girls-only weekend. The 30-year-old singer headed to Las Vegas on Friday with a group of gal pals, including tennis star Serena Williams and singer Kelly Rowland.

Ciara and crew mostly hung out poolside—from what we could see, anyway—and they spent their time lounging, dancing, and posting cute Snapchat stories. The singer shared one particularly cute video on Instagram, where she and a friend sported the Snapchat dog-ear filter. In the clip, Ciara is wearing a white crop top and has her hair styled loosely around her face.

The weekend getaway was surely a nice break for Ciara, who is in the midst of planning her wedding to fiancé Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The couple got engaged back in March while on vacation in the Seychelles islands, and though we've yet to hear of a wedding date, we do know that planning is underway, as the singer told E! Online that she's working on creating her own gown for the big day.

Organizing a wedding is no easy feat, and when you're designing your own dress, that surely ups the stress factor! Ciara deserves to cut a little loose, but we'll be waiting in anticipation to see her custom-designed gown come the big day.