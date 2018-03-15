whitelogo
Jewelry
Ciara Found Her Mother's Day Gift At Your Favorite Mall Store
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Ciara Shares First Photo of Her and Russell Wilson's 9-Month-Old Daughter
Feb 15, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week
Feb 14, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Ciara's Denim Bra Plays Peakaboo at Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Feb 07, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Ciara Goes Topless in Sultry Bedroom Photo Sesh Shot by Husband Russell Wilson
Jan 04, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Jessica Alba's Son Hayes Wasn't the Only Adorable Celebrity Baby Born in 2017
Jan 02, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Beauty Products & Tools
The 6 Beauty Products Ciara Swears By
Nov 20, 2017 @ 9:00 am
American Music Awards
TRENDING: High-Slit Dresses at the AMAs
Nov 19, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
20 Times Birthday Girl Ciara Made Family Time Look So Fun on Instagram
Oct 25, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Ciara and Janet Jackson's Kids Bond During Adorable Disneyland Playdate
Oct 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Weddings
Gwen Stefani and Heidi Klum's Party Planner on Turning Celeb Visions Into Reality
Oct 03, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
23 Times Celebrities Were Mommy-Shamed
Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:45 am
New York Fashion Week
All the Celebrities Front Row at NYFW
Sep 14, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Ciara Slays Her First Red Carpet Post-Baby at Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Sep 07, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
All the Celebs Are Excited to Meet Serena Williams' Daughter
Sep 02, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Aug 18, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Let Ciara and Lily Collins Take You Inside This Epic Annual L.A. Bash
Aug 14, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
26 Sizzling Celebrities on Pool Floats, Because Summer
Aug 09, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Serena Williams Had a Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower
Aug 06, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Ciara and Russell Wilson Had the Best Family Vacation in China
Jul 25, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Ciara's Son Future Models for Gap Kids, Melts Hearts Everywhere
Jul 20, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Ciara's Son Future and Husband Russell Wilson Twinned at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Jul 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am
