Christy Turlington Does a Forearm Stand On the Beach for Athleta's Fall 2022 Campaign

Even if the weather forecast seemingly says otherwise, fall is indeed on its way. And with that change of season comes a fresh group of fashion campaigns, including Athleta's Fall 2022 offering, which stars Christy Turlington.

In the brand's newest set of photos — which were exclusively shared with InStyle — the legendary model, advocate, and founder of Every Mother Counts can be seen posing and playing on the beach wearing cute performance wear and athleisure outfits. She does an impressive forearm stand while rocking leggings and sneakers, throws a ball in a stretchy black look, and even smiles while showing off one of the top trends of 2022, a simple white tank top.

However, Turlington is not alone in this campaign. Her costars are none other than the women in her family, including her daughter, mother, sister, and sister-in-law. In one shot, the group can be seen laughing and embracing each other on the beach, dressed in sleek, casual clothing perfect for a crisp morning walk.

According to Athleta, the campaign, which was photographed by artist, photographer, and director Cass Bird, is meant to highlight togetherness and "the unique ways in which women understand and are understood by one another." What better way to depict that than by showing a family spending some quality time together at the beach, right before it gets too chilly?

Turlington's partnership with the retailer isn't done, either. An interview where she talks motherhood and maternal health will also be released on Athleta's community platform, AthletaWell, on Aug. 1.

For now, you can shop the pieces from the campaign on Athleta's website.