Christy Turlington Does a Forearm Stand On the Beach for Athleta's Fall 2022 Campaign

Plus, her daughter, mother, sister, and sister-in-law all make an appearance in the stunning photos.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton

Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022
Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Photo: Cass Bird/Athleta

Even if the weather forecast seemingly says otherwise, fall is indeed on its way. And with that change of season comes a fresh group of fashion campaigns, including Athleta's Fall 2022 offering, which stars Christy Turlington.

In the brand's newest set of photos — which were exclusively shared with InStyle — the legendary model, advocate, and founder of Every Mother Counts can be seen posing and playing on the beach wearing cute performance wear and athleisure outfits. She does an impressive forearm stand while rocking leggings and sneakers, throws a ball in a stretchy black look, and even smiles while showing off one of the top trends of 2022, a simple white tank top.

Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Cass Bird/Athleta
Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Cass Bird/Athleta

However, Turlington is not alone in this campaign. Her costars are none other than the women in her family, including her daughter, mother, sister, and sister-in-law. In one shot, the group can be seen laughing and embracing each other on the beach, dressed in sleek, casual clothing perfect for a crisp morning walk.

Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Cass Bird/Athleta

According to Athleta, the campaign, which was photographed by artist, photographer, and director Cass Bird, is meant to highlight togetherness and "the unique ways in which women understand and are understood by one another." What better way to depict that than by showing a family spending some quality time together at the beach, right before it gets too chilly?

Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Cass Bird/Athleta
Athleta Fall 2022 Campaign Drop 1 Starring Christy Turlington
Cass Bird/Athleta

Turlington's partnership with the retailer isn't done, either. An interview where she talks motherhood and maternal health will also be released on Athleta's community platform, AthletaWell, on Aug. 1.

For now, you can shop the pieces from the campaign on Athleta's website.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spring Jacket Trends
6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer
Norma Kamali Amazon Sale
Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now
ravis Barker Told Kourtney Kardashian's Sister He Was Proposing — Here's Why That Should Be the New Norm
Travis Barker Asking Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner For Kourtney's Hand in Marriage Is the New Norm
10 Beach Outfits for Summer
10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022
Festival Fashion
These Are the Biggest Festival Fashion Trends for 2022, According to Stylists
Orange Is the New Pink
Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink
Stylists Weigh in On Their Favorite Fall 2022 Trends
8 Fall 2022 Trends That Fashion Stylists Are Excited About
Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's Latest Campaign Is the Most Stylish Mommy-and-Me Moment
Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
11 Female-Founded Brands to Support in Celebration of International Women’s Day
These 14 Brands Support Women Every Day of the Year — Not Just During Women's History Month
Prince Charles Camilla Parker-Bowles Meghan Markle Prince Harry Wedding Photo Clarence House
Prince Charles and Camilla Have a Special Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Displayed in Their House
George and Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Opened Up About Her "Wonderful" Marriage to George Clooney
How the Leotard Dress Code of the '80s Set the Stage for Your Yoga Pants
Beheaded Royal Anne Boleyn Has Had an Amazing Year, Actually
Hollywood's New It Girl Is Anne Boleyn
Slip Dresses
Slip Dresses Are the Spring 2022 Trend You Can Start Wearing Now, According to Celebrity Stylists
Chloe x Halle Pink Collection
Chloe x Halle's New VS PINK Collab Is Both Cozy and Sexy