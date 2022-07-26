Celebrity Christy Turlington Does a Forearm Stand On the Beach for Athleta's Fall 2022 Campaign Plus, her daughter, mother, sister, and sister-in-law all make an appearance in the stunning photos. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Cass Bird/Athleta Even if the weather forecast seemingly says otherwise, fall is indeed on its way. And with that change of season comes a fresh group of fashion campaigns, including Athleta's Fall 2022 offering, which stars Christy Turlington. In the brand's newest set of photos — which were exclusively shared with InStyle — the legendary model, advocate, and founder of Every Mother Counts can be seen posing and playing on the beach wearing cute performance wear and athleisure outfits. She does an impressive forearm stand while rocking leggings and sneakers, throws a ball in a stretchy black look, and even smiles while showing off one of the top trends of 2022, a simple white tank top. Alicia Keys Is About to Soothe Your Existential Crisis Cass Bird/Athleta Cass Bird/Athleta However, Turlington is not alone in this campaign. Her costars are none other than the women in her family, including her daughter, mother, sister, and sister-in-law. In one shot, the group can be seen laughing and embracing each other on the beach, dressed in sleek, casual clothing perfect for a crisp morning walk. 10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022 Cass Bird/Athleta According to Athleta, the campaign, which was photographed by artist, photographer, and director Cass Bird, is meant to highlight togetherness and "the unique ways in which women understand and are understood by one another." What better way to depict that than by showing a family spending some quality time together at the beach, right before it gets too chilly? Cass Bird/Athleta Cass Bird/Athleta Turlington's partnership with the retailer isn't done, either. An interview where she talks motherhood and maternal health will also be released on Athleta's community platform, AthletaWell, on Aug. 1. For now, you can shop the pieces from the campaign on Athleta's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit