Christina Ricci
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Christina Ricci
Celebrity
Chanel and Tribeca Teamed Up for a Star-Studded Luncheon
Oct 17, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
TV Shows
13 Actors Who
Must
Guest Star on
American Horror Story
This Season
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
TV Shows
Here's What Devon Sawa's Been Up to Since
Casper
Jul 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Beauty Products & Tools
The 4 Beauty Buys Christina Ricci Can’t Live Without
Jun 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Tribeca Film Festival
Emma Watson Is a Vision in White at Tribeca Film Festival
Apr 27, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Tribeca Film Festival
Dianna Agron Offers Up Her Advice for Women Who Want to Break Into Film
Apr 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Inside
InStyle
's March Issue Party with Cover Star Emily Ratajkowski
Feb 08, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
See the Stunning Looks of
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Christina Ricci on Family Life: "It Really Made Me Better"
Jan 27, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
TV Shows
Welcome Back Wednesday: Christina Ricci Returns as Zelda Fitzgerald
Jan 25, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Watch Christina Ricci Dazzle as Jazz Age Muse Zelda Fitzgerald
Dec 08, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Halloween
These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything
Oct 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
Look Back on Winona Ryder's Best Roles Before the Premiere of Her New Netflix Series,
Stranger Things
Jul 15, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Transformations
Happy Birthday, Christina Ricci! Check Out This Former Child Star’s Stunning Transformation
Feb 12, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Now and Then
Turns 20: The Writer Reflects on the Classic Movie
Oct 20, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Transformations
Christina Ricci's Beauty Evolution, from Child Star to New Mom
Feb 12, 2015 @ 7:04 am
Celebrity
Lunchtime Links: Watch the 9-Second Teaser Trailer for
Better Call Saul
, Plus More Must-Reads
Aug 11, 2014 @ 1:46 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs
Sep 13, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Carolina Herrera
Sep 09, 2013 @ 10:45 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Thakoon
Sep 08, 2013 @ 9:50 pm
Celebrity
Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Christina Ricci Celebrate
The Smurfs 2
From Coast to Coast
Jul 29, 2013 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week: See the Stars Who Sat Front Row
Feb 09, 2013 @ 12:00 pm
Fragrance
Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci Help Launch Marni's First Fragrance
Feb 06, 2013 @ 9:40 pm
