Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients:

• 6 slices of bacon, chopped

• 2 cups onions, chopped

• 1 1/2 cups celery, chopped

• 6 garlic cloves, chopped

• 12 cups cauliflower (2 large heads), chopped in 1" pieces

• 8 cups chicken broth

• 3" cube of Pecorino Romano cheese, plus extra for garnish

• 1 cup heavy cream

• salt and black pepper to taste

• crumbled bacon and fresh herbs for garnish

• white truffle oil for drizzling on top



Directions:

1. Saute bacon in a heavy large saucepan over medium heat until golden brown; set aside a few pieces to crumble as garnish.

2. Add onion, celery and garlic. Cover; cook until veggies are soft, stirring occasionally, about 7 minutes.

3. Add cauliflower, broth and cheese; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until cauliflower is tender, about 20 minutes.

4. Puree soup in batches in a blender.

5. Return to pan, add cream; let soup simmer. Thin with more broth if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Ladle into bowls, top with cheese shavings, bacon, any fresh herb (like tarragon), and a tiny drizzle of truffle oil-a little goes a long way.



Serves 8