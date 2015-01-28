Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend

2 of 4 Dave Robbins

Where They Wed

Hip to how much Hendricks adored the unique Warren Muller chandeliers hanging in N.Y.C.’s Il Buco restaurant (left), Arend made it his mission to convince the owner to sell him one. He surprised Hendricks by suspending it in their dining room and proposing beneath it.



The couple invited 70 guests to an intimate party at the very restaurant that once housed her chandelier. Following the ceremony, everyone sat down for rustic Italian cuisine. Guests danced to a ‘30s and ‘40s-inspired jazz band and had tarot card readings in Il Buco’s wine cellar.