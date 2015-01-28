Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend

Introduced by a mutual friend in 2006, Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, 34, wed actor Geoffrey Arend, 32, in N.Y.C. on October 11, 2009.
The newlyweds chose “Origin of Love,” from the 2001 film Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for their first dance. “We made our friends get on the dance floor with us halfway through,” says Hendricks.
Where They Wed
Hip to how much Hendricks adored the unique Warren Muller chandeliers hanging in N.Y.C.’s Il Buco restaurant (left), Arend made it his mission to convince the owner to sell him one. He surprised Hendricks by suspending it in their dining room and proposing beneath it.
The couple invited 70 guests to an intimate party at the very restaurant that once housed her chandelier. Following the ceremony, everyone sat down for rustic Italian cuisine. Guests danced to a ‘30s and ‘40s-inspired jazz band and had tarot card readings in Il Buco’s wine cellar.
Berry-full Boutonnieres
Brooklyn florist Saipua made boutonnieres out of rose hips and bittersweet berries. They were all slightly different, just like the groomsmen’s suits.
Retro Bridal Party
Mad Men stylist Allison Leach did her thing, dressing the bridal party in vintage outfits.
The First Dance
