Christina Hendricks
Celebrity
Christina Hendricks
Celebrity
Pregnant Claire Danes Glows in Plunging Patterned Dress
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
12 Celebrities Who Remind Us that Redheads
Can
Wear Red
Sep 07, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
'Mad Men' Star Christina Hendricks Joins NBC's 'Good Girls'
Jul 10, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Birthday Girl, Christina Hendricks, Shows Us How to Dress Your Curves
May 03, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Transformations
Christina Hendricks's Changing Looks
May 03, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
This Unofficial
Mad Men
Reunion Has Us Craving a Revival
Feb 24, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Movies
The 9 Movies You Can't Miss This Month
Jan 31, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Movies
8 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend—Whatever Mood You're In
Nov 11, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Inside
InStyle
’s Elizabeth and James Los Angeles Flagship Store Opening Fête with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Jul 27, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Christina Hendricks Turns 41! Relive Her Best Beauty Moments
May 03, 2016 @ 6:30 am
SAG Awards
Inside the 2016 SAG Awards After-Party
Jan 31, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Awards & Events
Vivienne Westwood Takes Over the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Spectacular Fashion
Jan 10, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Hair Color
Hair Glossary: The 8 Color Trends That Dominated 2015
Dec 24, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Bergdorf Goodman Opens New Jewelry Salon with Sparkling Star-Studded Event
Dec 16, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Lena Dunham and More Stars Honor Judd Apatow for His Women's Rights Advocacy
Oct 05, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Emmys
The 7 Celebrities Who Didn't Dress for the 100-Degree Heat at the 2015 Emmys
Sep 21, 2015 @ 7:00 am
Emmys
Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Christina Hendricks
Sep 18, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Christina Hendricks's Best Red Carpet Looks
Sep 18, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Christina Hendricks on Her Red Hair Muses, and the Rules of Wearing Makeup with Auburn Strands
Sep 15, 2015 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Christina Hendricks Resolves
Mad Men
Plot Lines for Us
Aug 12, 2015 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Live Like a Star: Emmy Nominees Buying, Listing & Renting Homes
Jul 22, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Emmys
Here's Why We Can't Get Over the 2015 Emmy Nominations
Jul 17, 2015 @ 8:00 pm
Videos
Watch Charlize Theron in the Chilling New Trailer for
Dark Places
Jun 19, 2015 @ 3:45 pm
