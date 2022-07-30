Christina Aguilera Paired a White String Bikini with Her Iconic '00s Hairstyle

Throughout her decades-long career, Christina Aguilera has undergone many transformations — there was the retro bombshell era and the midriff-revealing "Genie in the Bottle" phase — but "Dirrty" Xtina has to be our favorite Xtina. And on Friday, she threw it back to the early '00s with a new bikini snapshot.

On Instagram, the pop star shared a content dump from her summer vacation in Spain, and in the photos, her iconic, long platinum blonde hair and "Dirrty" braids that she sported back in 2002 made a resurgence. Referencing another song from her Stripped album, Christina captioned the slideshow of photos of her rocking the early aughts hairstyle, as well as a white string bikini, "Loving me for me 🤍."

She layered a matching white button-down over the two-piece swimsuit, and referenced her Y2K days again with deep lip liner and pale lipstick combo and a subtle smoky eye.

Xtina shared another post displaying her photoshoot in the pool — plus a video reel from the "summer bucket list" getaway. "A religious experience 🕊☁️," she wrote alongside the footage.

Last year, Christina opened up about her signature Y2K style that is still influencing today's trends. "I know low rise is coming back and the under-the-boob moments are coming back strong. It is really nice to look back and to recognize a lot of these moments. I know many female artists go through this, but sometimes we get heat for doing certain things, or not everyone gets it," she told InStyle. "But when you do things that truly stand the test of time and become these iconic moments — I mean, I love looking at that and seeing that I spread some joy in people's lives in that way and being fashion-forward and experimental."

She continued, "I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it's awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion."