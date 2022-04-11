Christina Aguilera Paired Her Plunging Leather Dress With Glittery Stockings and a Butt-Length Ponytail The Matrix gets a makeover. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Christina Aguilera Leather Dress Glittery Boots The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Credit: Getty Images Christina Aguilera is sticking to her newfound Matrix-style fashion sense with a sparkly, glamorous twist. On Sunday, the singer attended The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a teal leather trench-coat dress. The double-breasted gown had a plunging neckline with extra-wide lapels and green sequined embroidery on the back. Glittery fishnet stockings worn over PVC heels peeked out from underneath the thigh-high leg slit. Aguilera accessorized with a long, bolo-style diamond necklace, cone-shaped stud earrings, and slender cat-eye sunglasses with a charm dangling off the left lens. Her signature platinum-blonde hair was pulled into a tight, butt-length high ponytail. Her glam included matching aquamarine and white eyeshadow and a light-brown lip. RELATED: Christina Aguilera Wore Nothing But a Necklace Underneath Her Plunging Leather Blazer Xtina was accompanied on the carpet by her makeup artist and hairstylist, Etienne Ortega, who performed a few last-minute hair touchups in front of the flashing cameras. He was even photographed running a wooden hairbrush through the excessive length of her pony. The star-studded event was attended by other big names like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who wore a corset T-shirt dress, Paris Hilton, Brie Larson, Behati Prinsloo, Tiffany Haddish, and Shay Mitchell. This isn't the first time Aguilera matched her makeup to her attention-grabbing dress. Just last week, the singer wore a purple latex gown and shadow in an identical shade.

