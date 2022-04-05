Christina Aguilera Paired Her Full Latex Gown With Delicate Lacy Gloves

Swapping swathes of skin for something a little more covered-up, Christina Aguilera left her low-cut dresses and open blazers at home when she performed at Expo 2020 Dubai (the event kept 2020 in its name even though it was postponed twice). Her latest Instagram post shows her in an inky indigo gown made entirely of latex, from its high turtleneck bodice down to its flared skirt. Between those two details, it appeared that the dress included a built-in corset and Xtina finished the look with airy, black lace gloves that peeked out from her split sleeves. The look was created by Vex Latex in collaboration with stylist Marjan Malakpour.