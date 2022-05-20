Christina Aguilera Paired a Forgotten Y2K Trend with a Very 2022 Suit

"Dirrty," meet Dior. Last night, Christina Aguilera attended the Dior Men's Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif. and brought back a mall-staple trend straight from her TRL days. The superstar songstress embellished her platinum blonde hair with a few tiny braids and plenty of shimmering hair tinsel, sprinkling in not-so-subtle holographic strands with her signature blonde hair.

Aguilera paired the throwback beauty move with an update on one of her favorite red carpet staples: a suit. Instead of the skin-tight, curve-hugging silhouettes that she's made her signature, she arrived in a more relaxed, slouchy khaki-colored suit with wide-leg pants and an oversized jacket. Her signature sex appeal was still present and accounted for with an intricate, asymmetrical cutout top under the tailoring. She finished the look with one of Dior's famous rollercoaster-buckle belts and a clutch, as well as huge, oversized shield sunglasses. She attended with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.