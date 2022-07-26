Christina Aguilera Accessorized the Sexiest Version of Armor With Latex Chaps and Fishnet Tights

It may be 2022, but some of our favorite pop princesses from the early aughts are definitely having a moment right now. Case in point? Just days after Shania Twain announced her new Netflix documentary and Mariah Carey (casually) lounged in the ocean in a full-on evening gown, fellow Y2K royalty, Christina Aguilera, wore a very Christina Aguilera outfit while performing at the Starlite Festival in Spain.

Christina took the stage on Monday, accompanied by a flock of backup dancers, wearing an eye-catching ensemble, equal parts futuristic sci-fi armor and sexy Wild Wild West. The pop star layered a sheer black, long-sleeved top under a glitzy silver bustier corset bodysuit on her top half while opting for black thigh-hugging latex chaps and fishnet tights on the bottom.

Never one to shy away from a second look, Christina eventually ditched the chaps to reveal thigh-high black heeled booties and added a peplum detail to her bodysuit's hips. Multiple pairs of oversized black sunglasses (one mesh pair and one Y2K shield-style) and simple drop earrings completed Aguilera's look, and she wore her signature blonde hair pulled into a high ponytail.

Christina's performance comes just days after she released a new music video for her song with Argentinian singer Tini called "Suéltame," which translates to "Let Me Go." The pop star totally switched up her look for the video, trading her platinum blonde hue for fiery red locks and sporting multiple stunning ensembles. At one point, Christina styled her hair in a braided updo while wearing a red lace mock neck gown with a huge cutout before eventually letting her hair down and slipping into an off-the-shoulder cream gown dripping in jewels.