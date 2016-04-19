Your Go-To Summer Eyeshadow Look, Courtesy of Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has been serving up some major #beautygoals on The Voice and last night was no exception. While most celebs tend to favor smoky eyes and neutral makeup palettes, Xtina is going BOLD. Yep, her longtime hair and makeup artist Etienne Ortega created yet another look that is making us swoon.

While the singer looked so glam in a fitting black-and-blue dress and a retro-inspired updo, her makeup stole the show. Get this: purple and aquamarine eyeshadow paired with a peachy lip.

The look was so fresh and so elegant but still make a statement — read: perfect for the warmer days ahead of us.

@xtina slayying tonight @nbcthevoice 👑 A photo posted by Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega) on Apr 18, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

NBC/Getty Images

Mermaid chic, yeah?