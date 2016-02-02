It's Christie Brinkley's 62nd Birthday! See 14 Times the Natural Beauty Was One with Nature

Happy birthday to the bold, blonde, and totally beautiful Christie Brinkley! Today, the model-turned-actress celebrates her 62nd year, further proving that age is just a number. After all, Brinkley's career has now spanned more than three decades and we still can't take our eyes off of her. Congrats, Christie!

From that beautiful smile to her blonde-bombshell hair, Brinkley's timeless good looks instantly take us back to her Sports Illustrated days as three-time Swimsuit Issue cover model. From 1979 to 1981 consecutively, Brinkley graced the newstands in barely there bikinis—and looked ah-mazing while doing so.

From there, she scooped up a 25-year contract with CoverGirl—the longest-ever cosmetics partnership in history—and appeared on over 500 magazine covers. Not only that, but Brinkley also released a book last year, appropriately titled Timeless Beauty ($19; amazon.com), in which she shares diet advice, makeup and fashion tips, and skincare secrets.

When the birthday girl isn't busy dominating the modeling industry, she spends a lot of time outdoors. Never far from friends and family (and a scenic view), Brinkley frequently takes to Instagram to post her latest nature-filled adventure. And, yep! You guessed it. The smokin' hot 62-year-old is often bikini-clad while engaging in outdoor activities. See for yourself below.

