It's Christie Brinkley's 62nd Birthday! See 14 Times the Natural Beauty Was One with Nature

Anna Hecht
Feb 02, 2016 @ 8:15 am

Happy birthday to the bold, blonde, and totally beautiful Christie Brinkley! Today, the model-turned-actress celebrates her 62nd year, further proving that age is just a number. After all, Brinkley's career has now spanned more than three decades and we still can't take our eyes off of her. Congrats, Christie!

From that beautiful smile to her blonde-bombshell hair, Brinkley's timeless good looks instantly take us back to her Sports Illustrated days as three-time Swimsuit Issue cover model. From 1979 to 1981 consecutively, Brinkley graced the newstands in barely there bikinis—and looked ah-mazing while doing so.

From there, she scooped up a 25-year contract with CoverGirl—the longest-ever cosmetics partnership in history—and appeared on over 500 magazine covers. Not only that, but Brinkley also released a book last year, appropriately titled Timeless Beauty ($19; amazon.com), in which she shares diet advice, makeup and fashion tips, and skincare secrets.

When the birthday girl isn't busy dominating the modeling industry, she spends a lot of time outdoors. Never far from friends and family (and a scenic view), Brinkley frequently takes to Instagram to post her latest nature-filled adventure. And, yep! You guessed it. The smokin' hot 62-year-old is often bikini-clad while engaging in outdoor activities. See for yourself below.

1 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Camo with a View

The supermodel stepped outside to snap a quick pic of the sunset. 

2 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Jet Ski Time

Always up for an adventure, Brinkley showed off her need for speed atop a jet ski.

3 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Fields of Gold

Brinkley was all smiles while posing for this sunset pic.

4 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Explorer Status 

Strapping on her snorkel and goggles, Brinkley was ready for an adventure.

5 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Hat Lady

And, a good lookin' one at that! Brinkley broke out her most stylish summer accessories for a day outdoors. 

6 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Silhouette Game Strong

Now, that is paradise. 

7 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Adventure Seeker

Brinkley came prepared for a day of snorkeling in the sea.

8 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Bikini Babe

Now, that figure is a 10 out of 10.

9 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Three's Company

Posing with her gal pals, Brinkley captioned the photo, saying "Snorkle Trip! We saw 4 tortoises, sea fans in purple and yellow, puffer fish, Dory and Nemo fish, schools of colorful fish, and some huge barracudas."

10 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Chillin' Poolside  

Dressed in all blue, Brinkley blended in with her aquatic surroundings.

11 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Beach Bash

The model snapped a selfie with her friends on the beach. What fun! 

12 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Leisurely Reading

Brinkley caught up on some reading in the great outdoors. 

13 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Stunning in White

And with that photo, beauty should be Brinkley's middle name. Absolutely gorgeous.

14 of 14 christiebrinkley/Instagram

Breezy Beautiful

The model felt the wind in her hair for this smiley shot. 

