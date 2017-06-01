whitelogo
Christian Bale
Celebrity
Christian Bale
Skin
I Followed Patrick Bateman's Psychotic Skincare Routine For a Week
Jun 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion
Style Star Charlotte Le Bon Has the Spring Wardrobe of Our Dreams
Apr 21, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Movies
The 5 Best-Dressed Superheroes of All Time
Aug 03, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill Take Their Bromance to the Next Level with a Celebrity Couple Name
Apr 01, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Ben Affleck Received “Valuable” Batman Advice from George Clooney and Christian Bale
Feb 17, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Christian Bale Turns 42! From Child Star to Oscar-Winner, See His Handsome Transformation
Jan 30, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
See Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, and Natalie Portman in the
Knight of Cups
Trailer
Nov 25, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Lawrence Pens a Powerful, Funny Essay on Hollywood's Gender Wage Gap
Oct 13, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Reviews & Coverage
Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling Are Virtually Unrecognizable in the Trailer for
The Big Short
Sep 23, 2015 @ 11:15 am
TV Shows
Josh Hartnett on Turning Down Batman: "I Was So Focused on Not Being Pigeonholed"
Apr 17, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Proof That Bella Thorne Isn't Afraid of Getting a Little Muddy
Apr 03, 2015 @ 5:25 pm
Celebrity
A Remake of
Little Women
by Louis May Alcott Is in the Works
Mar 19, 2015 @ 10:03 am
Transformations
It's Christian Bale's Birthday! See the Star Transform from 14-Year-Old Up-and-Comer to Award-Winning Actor
Jan 30, 2015 @ 7:01 am
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Iggy Azalea Recruits an Unusual Tour Partner, Plus More Must-Reads
Dec 16, 2014 @ 12:47 pm
Celebrity
Martin Schoeller's
Portraits
: A Unique View at the World's Most Famous Faces
Nov 15, 2014 @ 1:18 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Bette Midler Covers TLC's "Waterfalls," Plus More Must-Reads
Oct 24, 2014 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
Skyfall
Beauty Naomie Harris Turns 38! She Her Most Stylish Moments Yet
Sep 05, 2014 @ 1:23 pm
Red Carpet
Lunchtime Links: A Look Back at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Plus More Must-Reads
Aug 19, 2014 @ 1:31 pm
Fashion
A Blast From the Past: American Hustle-Inspired '70s Fashion
Dec 20, 2013 @ 2:54 pm
Movies
Don't Have Plans This Weekend? Watch
Hours
and
American Hustle
Dec 13, 2013 @ 3:59 pm
