Chrissy Teigen's Latest Snap of John Legend and Luna Is Priceless

Devoted parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been sharing the sweetest photos of their little daughter Luna on social media since the moment she was born, but Teigen's latest photo takes the cake. Last night, the new mom posted a photo on Snapchat of Luna cuddled up in her sleeping dad's arms, decorating the picture with hot pink ZZZs.

The trio appears to be on a plane, which is fitting since they just spent this week in New York City to promote Legend's off-Broadway show Turn Me Loose. During the trip, Legend stopped by the Today show and chatted about his sleep habits as a new dad (among other things). "We do sleep less but I'm just adjusting," he said. "I think people have been having kids for a long time, we're not the first people to do it and I think your body just figures it out and we're having a great time."

Legend's pulling double duty, sleeping while cuddling with baby Luna. He seems to be adjusting just fine.

