27 of Chrissy Teigen's Favorite Things

Whether she's slaying the red carpet, impressing us with her culinary skills, or clapping back at haters on social media, Chrissy Teigen is a constant source of inspo. But while she certainly lives the glam life, our favorite thing about Teigen is that she always keeps things real. When she loves something, she tells you. When she hates something, she tells you. That level of honesty is a rare find, and we appreciate each and every crumb of it that our November cover star dishes out.

VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Chrissy Teigen

 

Because we trust her opinion on all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, we asked Teigen to give us the 411 on all of her must-haves. Scroll down for 27 of her top picks, from her style staples to her foodie faves. And for more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.

Best Bag

"My Givenchy Pandora bag. I attached a random belt to it as the strap," said Teigen. 

EYE SHADOW MVP

"Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Golden Goddess."

Most-Worn Heels

"Gianvito Rossi Portofino suede sandals." 

Ideal Meal

"Lasagne verdi Thursdays at Frank in N.Y.C.’s East Village."

Statement Studs

"Jennifer Meyer earrings."

Go-to lip product 

"Aquaphor."

DENIM GO-TOS

"Good American ($175; nordstrom.com) and Frame ($229; frame-store.com)."

Favorite Family Activity

"Cooking!"

ARM CANDY

"Anita Ko bracelets."

Skincare Savior

"Resurface by Shani Darden Retinol Reform."

Dream Destination

"Any Aman resort in any country."

Sweet Shades

"Victoria Beckham aviators."

Binge-Worthy Show

"So many! Black Mirror. And any Netflix doc."

Top Hat

"Janessa Leone."

Top Travel Spot

"Paris."

Mane Accessory

"Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel hairpin."

Signature Scent

"Dior Hypnotic Poison eau de toilette."

Favorite Dish to Cook

"My mom's scalloped potatoes."

Haircare Hero

"Ouai Wave Spray."

Not-So-Basic Bra

"Anine Bing."

Complexion pick-me-up 

"Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette! Instant sun kiss."

Shopping Spot

"I love to shop online but in person, Barney's."

Always in my shower 

"Gillette Men's Fusion razor. Yes, men's."

Clutch Kitchen Gadget

"My mom's mortar and pestle."

Travel must-have 

"Tumi roller duffel."

Page-Turner

"People Who Eat Darkness, by Richard Lloyd Parry."

Instagram Obsession

"TheShadeRoom."

