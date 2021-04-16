Chrissy Teigen Returned to Twitter After Leaving Less Than a Month Ago
"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself."
After logging off Twitter just 23 days ago, Chrissy Teigen is back online. On Friday morning, the queen of social media reclaimed her position on the platform, tweeting that she's ready for her comeback.
"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote, adding that she chose to "take the bad with the good" after she revealed her reason for leaving in the first place was because of all the negativity.
In response to her return, a fan asked Chrissy how she's been since her self-imposed hiatus, and if she had "any fun anecdotes" to share from her time away. "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," she joked.
Last week, Chrissy had her husband, John Legend, tweet on her behalf — a sign that maybe she would be coming back soon. "Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects," wrote Legend, sharing her joke, adding, "And she misses y'all."
We missed you, too. Welcome back, Chrissy!