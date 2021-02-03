Chrissy Teigen Is Getting Called Out for a Tweet About $13,000 Wine
"Not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my Twitter and my stories."
Chrissy Teigen was trending on Twitter today, but it wasn't for a new tattoo, cameo in a John Legend music video, or something cute from her kiddos, Luna and Miles. Instead, Teigen called the situation a "nightmare," because she earned the honor of being a trending topic because of a tweet she posted that was getting called out for being unrelatable.
Teigen's original tweet was about a situation where she and Legend ended up with a $13,000 restaurant bill after taking a recommendation from a waiter for a bottle of wine (the Legends love a Cabernet, in case anyone's wondering). Her tweet was in response to a question she posed earlier, "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?"
"One time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars," she wrote. "HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn't even finish it and it had been cleared!!!"
Teigen probably wasn't expecting the deluge of stories in response to hers — or getting called out for being "unrelatable." She was, in fact, not trying to be.
Teigen offered a little more context to any would-be critics, saying that she was simply "sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter." Additionally, she let her followers know that this would have been the week that her baby would have been born and that she was feeling anxious and sad. Teigen shared that she lost a pregnancy late last year.
And in what seemed to be a white flag for anyone who felt like piling on her to get some laughs, Teigen encouraged Twitter users to have at it and have a good time while they do it.
"It is fun to gang up on me," she wrote. "I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun."