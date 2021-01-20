Chrissy Teigen Was “Scolded” For Sharing Inauguration Preparations
She's just excited, ok?
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have touched down in D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration — except her posts may have caused a bit of a stir with the Inauguration team.
The model and cookbook author took to Instagram and Twitter to share her and John's experience as they prepare for the inauguration celebration. Except she may have accidentally spilled some White House secrets.
After a night of sharing posts of what appears to be a military band, the Washington Monument, and armed servicemen they met as they "got lost on the way to soundcheck," Teigen tweeted, "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I'm crying."
And in true Chrissy fashion, she shut down some social media trolls in the same breath. She responded to users commenting on traveling during the pandemic, saying, "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot!"
She's just excited and it's understandable, this is a momentous day in U.S. History — which will include a long list of performers like Legend, J.Lo, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and more.
Wednesday morning she rounded out her posting frenzy with a shot of her in front the Washington Monument and the 403,000 candles lit last night in honor of those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Today our great national fuckup is over, but the shame will last forever," she wrote. "With 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the fucking worst. Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn't even know how to close an umbrella run the country. History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow."