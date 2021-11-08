Chrissy Teigen's Sparkly Fringed Blazer Dress Is Vegas in an Outfit

On Saturday, the model attended Gwen Stefani's final concert in her residency at Zappos Theater in Sin City, and she couldn't have pulled out a more perfect outfit for the occasion. Ahead of the show, Chrissy shared several photos of herself getting ready inside her closet, wearing an oversized black blazer from Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of sparkly fringe that looked like sartorial equivalent of a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket as a dress (aka with no pants), and accessorized with strappy black heels. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail with two face-framing sections.