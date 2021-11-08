Chrissy Teigen's Sparkly Fringed Blazer Dress Is Vegas in an Outfit
Chrissy Teigen wore the most Las Vegas-worthy outfit imaginable…while, well, in Vegas.
On Saturday, the model attended Gwen Stefani's final concert in her residency at Zappos Theater in Sin City, and she couldn't have pulled out a more perfect outfit for the occasion. Ahead of the show, Chrissy shared several photos of herself getting ready inside her closet, wearing an oversized black blazer from Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of sparkly fringe that looked like sartorial equivalent of a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket as a dress (aka with no pants), and accessorized with strappy black heels. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail with two face-framing sections.
"VEGAS for @gwenstefani!!! What a BEAAAAAUTIFUL show, Gwen!!! Congrats on an incredible run!!" Teigen captioned her post.
Gwen's residency began back in June 2018 and the final eight performances were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until this year. "I just finished show no. 57—that was a wrap, guys," Gwen told fans in a video she shared to her Instagram Story after the concert ended. "I did a Vegas residency, and it is done. So I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody that came out. It was absolutely so incredible, and I'm so grateful, and I love you guys."
Another famous face in the audience? Ariana Grande, who shared footage of Gwen singing No Doubt's "Don't Speak," as well as her and husband Blake Shelton's duet "Happy Anywhere." "brilliant @gwenstefani congratulations on completing this incredible run love you so much," Ariana captioned one of her Instagram Stories.